Subscribe

Boston Marathon canceled for the first time in its 124-year history

JOSEPH WILKINSON
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
May 29, 2020, 10:01AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The 2020 Boston Marathon has been canceled.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the news Thursday. The marathon had originally been rescheduled from its traditional April date to Sept. 14.

It’s the first time since the event began in 1897 that the marathon has been canceled.

Walsh implied in later tweets that the Boston Athletic Association, which hosts the marathon, would attempt to hold a remote version of the event.

“We’ll be joining and supporting the BAA in an alternative approach to the Marathon that allows runners to participate remotely, and allows all of us to celebrate the meaning this race has for our spirit, for our charities, and for our local economy,” Walsh wrote.

Around 30,000 people run the race each year on Patriots’ Day, the third Monday in April, which commemorates the first battles of the Revolutionary War.

All large city events in Boston had previously been canceled through Labor Day.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine