Sharks want to erase memories of lost season

An excruciatingly long offseason is already underway for the Sharks. By the time they return — whenever that may be — motivation, in their eyes, will not be an issue.

“As a group, we know that every single person needs to be better next year,” Sharks captain Logan Couture said Thursday.

“With this long break, it adds time for guys to get prepared. Motivation should be at an all-time high for everyone. When you have a year like this, you want to come back and prove to people that it was just a fluke. We believe that we’re a good team, and we have all of the pieces in that room to be successful. We just have to go out and do it.”

Tuesday’s announcement by the NHL that it would try to resume play with an adjusted playoff format officially ended the Sharks’ dismal season. With the postseason possibly not starting for two more months, there’s a very real chance the Sharks may not play another meaningful game until November, December or later.

“There’s not a lot of positives you can take from that, other than not wanting to go (through it again),” Sharks defenseman Brent Burns said. “It’s not fun. It’s frustrating. Even not playing now, you’re going to have to train for seven, eight months. That sucks.”

“There’s so much that’s unknown right now,” Couture said, “I don’t think anyone’s going to commit to a schedule at this time.”

It’s a long time to wait, but perhaps the Sharks can use it to their advantage, as a handful of players — including Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl — gain an opportunity to come into next season fully healthy.

Last season, coming off his May 31 groin surgery, Karlsson wasn’t able to train as he normally would in the summer before the start of camp. That affected his conditioning, and he and the Sharks got off to a slow start last October.

Hertl suffered torn anterior and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee on Jan. 29, and also might be able to use the extra time to strengthen his leg. He doesn’t have to rush, anyway.

The Sharks need both players to be at their best to have any chance to succeed next season.

“Every time you enter the summer starting a rehab, it’s never easy,” Karlsson said. “Throughout all of my injuries, it’s always been at the end of the year. You’re in a situation where you’re either playing through it and risk moving forward, or you sit out in the playoffs, and that’s never been an option.

“Every time you have an opportunity in the summer to spend some extra time on some other things than just playing hockey, I think is always very beneficial.”

Regardless of their motivation, it will be a long road back for a Sharks team that finished 15th and last in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs for the second time in six seasons.

By the time next season begins, they will only have three legitimate stars still in their 20s — Evander Kane, who will be 29 in August, Hertl, who turns 27 in November, and Timo Meier, who turns 24 in October.