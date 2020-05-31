Athletes who survived coronavirus worry about their fitness

It was the end of March, and Josh Fiske, a urologist from Livingston, New Jersey, was in the hospital fighting an uphill battle against the coronavirus. Just a week earlier, he had easily jogged a 5-mile route around his neighborhood. But his body was failing him now.

His oxygen levels dipped dangerously low, and his fever rocketed to a worrying 104 degrees. Shifting his body in bed exhausted him. Walking a few steps felt like “hiking in thin air.” Opening a bottle of iced tea was “a huge task.”

Fiske kept fighting, though, and eventually, with the help of his doctors, he turned a corner. Yet even as he did, even as he seemed assured of avoiding the worst outcomes of the virus, a different sort of anxiety consumed him.

“I started to think, ‘Am I going to be able to run again? Am I going to be able to walk the golf course?’” said Fiske, 46, who does a marathon or half-marathon every year. “These are things I love to do.”

The coronavirus has infected millions of people around the world. Athletes tend to view themselves as perhaps better equipped than the general population to avoid the worst consequences of the disease the virus causes, COVID-19.

Yet interviews with athletes who have contracted the virus — from professionals to college athletes to weekend hobbyists — revealed their surprise at the potency of its symptoms, struggles to reestablish workout regimens, lingering battles with lung issues and muscle weakness, and unsettling bouts of anxiety about whether they would be able to match their physical peaks.

And with sports leagues around the world scrambling to restart play, more athletes could soon be taking on a significant amount of risk.

“It definitely shook me up a bit — it was very surreal, you know?” Von Miller, a linebacker for the Denver Broncos who contracted the virus, said in an interview. “My biggest takeaway from this experience is that no matter how great of shape you are in physically, no matter what your age is, that you’re not immune from things like this.”

Miller, who has had asthma his whole life, said he was left shaken up by shortness of breath and coughing when he tried to sleep. He said he felt himself “fatiguing faster” when he first tried working out again in his home gym, but that now he was training “full-on” again.

Experts warn that the virus does not discriminate.

That was the lesson Andrew Boselli, an offensive lineman at Florida State, learned as members of his family — including his father, Tony, 47, a former NFL lineman — began showing symptoms in March.

“I knew I was young and healthy,” said Boselli, 22, who moved home to Jacksonville, Florida, after the university closed its doors. “I play Division I football, and I’ve been training my butt off all winter and spring. I thought I had no worries. I wasn’t going to get it.”

That bullish attitude faded days later, when he awoke feeling sluggish and short of breath. That night, his body temperature climbed to 104.

“It was the sickest I’ve ever felt,” said Boselli, who continued to feel shortness of breath and fatigue for about week and a half.

In Italy, Pauo Dybala, an Argentine player with Juventus, described his own unnerving experience dealing with respiratory symptoms.