Commentary: Congress needs to draft rules for college athletes licensing their image

Many years ago, when I was covering politics for this newspaper, a very wise editor said this to me: “When a politician says to you, ‘Let me be honest,’ it’s almost certain he’s about to tell you a lie.”

I feel pretty much the same about the term “student- athlete” when it’s coming from anyone who works within the framework of the NCAA.

Which is why I found myself in a strange position reading last week’s letter from the commissioners of the Power Five conferences asking Congress to pass a law allowing college athletes to use their names, images and likenesses to make money while representing their 65 schools.

I am usually dead set against congressional involvement in sports. Elected officials should have far more important things to do.

I am just as skeptical about any position taken by any Power Five administrators, including presidents, commissioners and athletic directors. They all have the same job: make as much money as they possibly can all the while convincing people that their first concern is the “student-athlete.”

That’s why I almost laughed out loud last week reading Notre Dame President John Jenkins’ New York Times op-ed piece explaining why it was important to get students back on his campus in August even though there would certainly be risk involved.

After finishing the piece, I sent a text to a friend at Notre Dame: “Translation: Football season opens August 29th.”

So, when the commissioners reach out to Congress for help on the NIL issue, I wondered why. Not that long ago, they were all in step with NCAA President Mark Emmert in declaring that allowing “student-athletes,” to make money off their names, images and likenesses would destroy college athletics.

The beginning of the end for the NCAA’s “code of the amateur athlete” came when California passed a bill last September that would allow college athletes to be paid for their NIL rights. Emmert and the commissioners flailed briefly at the law — Emmert at one point threatening to declare athletes from California schools ineligible for NCAA championships — but had to acquiesce when both Congress and other state legislatures began discussing passing similar laws.

Now Emmert and the commissioners are pushing the fairy tale that they are all for athletes’ NIL rights.

And yet, despite my feelings about Congress and sports, here’s the bottom line: Congress should pass NIL legislation.

Why? First, because one thing everyone agrees on is that you can’t have 50 different laws in 50 different states. There needs to be one set of rules for everyone.

Second, even though the commissioners don’t really care about this, if the NCAA is left to come up with a rule, it will have so many caveats, the players probably will end up owing their schools money before all is said and done. While all the administrators now say they favor granting athletes these rights, they add, less loudly, “within the parameters of amateurism.”

Whatever that’s supposed to mean.

So, anything that takes the NCAA out of any process can’t be bad.

Of course, the NCAA will lobby Congress for a law that gives the athletes as little wiggle room as possible — and makes clear that the colleges themselves will never have to pay athletes anything. No tobacco endorsements, no alcohol endorsements — fine. What about sneaker and apparel companies? What about betting sites? What about gas-guzzling cars? Political candidates? Where are the lines drawn?