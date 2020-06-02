Padecky: Baseball owners, players show their greed

The baseball train is barreling toward the brick wall. What do the owners and players decide? Make a quick call to mom? One more toke from Jack? Hit the KILL switch? Nah.

Let’s see how fast this sucker will go.

In the most remarkable combination of acrimony, ignorance and selfishness, this sport has placed itself clearly outside of what’s happening in America right now. While this country screams and yells, shoots and loots, while a semi-truck barrels into crowds and someone shoots an arrow into protesters, the sport’s billionaires and millionaires are just as angry.

Over money.

The societal disconnect is as wide as their grasp on reality. Nothing is as unseemly as very rich people squabbling over who shares the gold in the midst of the most disturbing social unrest in America we’ve seen since the ’60s. This leads us to rewrite an old bromide. No longer is it enough to say: “The very rich are different than the rest of us.”

This phrase has been updated to be more relevant: “The very rich don’t care about the rest of us.”

Of course, there’s something that can be done about that.

Stay away. Once fans can re-enter stadiums and buy overpriced hot dogs and beer, once they can pay for their over-priced parking spot and seat in the upper deck, don’t. Stay away. It’s the only way to get the attention of the money grabbers.

Otherwise the owners and players will assume they can take fans for what they always have — suckers. We can burn down the house like we did in 1994 but they’ll rebuild it for us. The fans come back. They always come back. Of course, we had to give them a bunch of Popeyes playing shortstop. We had to run out a bunch of steroid freaks out there. Muscle Beach and the home run saved us. Fans ate it up.

However, this time it’s different. Seasonal attendance has been dropping four consecutive years. The game now displays the unholy and boring trifecta of home run, strikeout, walk. Stolen bases? Complete games? Er, strategy? What, old-timer, you must have been around to watch Babe Ruth to believe that? You’ll probably want them to wear woolen uniforms, too, you knuckle-dragger.

“For me to take a pay cut,” said Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell, maybe the best left-handed pitcher in the game today, “it’s not going to happen. I gotta get my money.”

Blake is working at a coal mine all right. He’s on a five-year, $50 million contract. Fifty million large just doesn’t go as far as it once did. Obviously.

Blake was not yet two years old when the 1994 work stoppage occurred. So of course he doesn’t remember the hostility that passed for negotiations. He has no memory of why the players have an instinctive and well-deserved distrust in owners. He also has no frame of reference either of what it’s like to be worth $4.9 billion as Giants’ owner Charles Bartlett Johnson is.

Like every MLB owner, Johnson can sit this one out. Ain’t gonna see any MLB owner running into a looted Target to snatch a television. Then again, Snell won’t have to either. Both can sit comfortably in their recliners and shoot the stink eye at each other from across their well-manicured lawns, ones that could pass as a putting green.