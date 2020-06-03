Colin Kaepernick's protest back in spotlight in wake of George Floyd's death

Colin Kaepernick’s message about police brutality and social injustice resonated for many over the past week, as protests raged across the country over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

“I’ve had the privilege of being a part of many different circles that have included some very powerful and influential people of all different races and genders,” Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said in a statement. “I vividly remember the Colin Kaepernick conversations. ‘Don’t ever disrespect the flag’ was the phrase that I heard over and over again. This idea that players were kneeling in support of social justice was something some people couldn’t wrap their head around.”

Here’s a look at a timeline of Kaepernick’s protest, and what has happened since.

Q: Who was Kaepernick in 2016?

A; A second-round draft pick (36th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, Kaepernick led the team to Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season and to the NFC championship game after the next season, becoming one of the NFL’s more exciting young stars. But after a couple of seasons with mixed results, he began the 2016 season as Blaine Gabbert’s backup.

Q: When did Kaepernick begin protesting during the national anthem?

A: Few noticed the first protest by Kaepernick because it came before a home preseason game in late August 2016. He remained seated on the bench, and when asked about it by a reporter after the game, he explained: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

There had been several shootings of unarmed black men that summer, and Kaepernick acknowledged that his actions could have consequences. “If they take football away, my endorsements from me,” he said, “I know that I stood up for what is right.”

Q: When did people start paying attention?

A: Kaepernick’s demonstration continued the following week, when he took a knee during the anthem before a preseason game in San Diego and was joined by teammate Eric Reid. Kaepernick went from sitting to kneeling after a conversation with Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player. “We sorta came to a middle ground where he would take a knee alongside his teammates,” Boyer told HBO’s Real Sports. “Soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave, you know, to show respect.”

He was booed throughout the game by Chargers fans. He also announced that he would donate $1 million of his $11.9 million salary to charities. “Once again, I’m not anti-American,” Kaepernick said. “I love America. I love people. That’s why I’m doing this. I want to help make America better.”

Q: What was the initial reaction?

A; By the start of the 2016 season, Kaepernick had the top-selling jersey among NFL players and the story was becoming national news. On Sept. 5, 2016, Barack Obama defended Kaepernick, saying that “he cares about some real, legitimate issues that have to be talked about.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said to the Associated Press, “I don’t necessarily agree with what he’s doing.” The first week of the regular season saw other players taking a knee or raising a fist during the anthem.