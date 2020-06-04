Subscribe

Cloverdale's Tehya Bird set to play softball at Oregon

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2020, 7:47PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When one thinks of a dominant athlete in Sonoma County high school sports over the past four years, Cloverdale senior Teyha Bird readily comes to mind.

Bird has been a star athlete beginning as a freshman varsity starter on Eagles teams in softball, basketball and volleyball. She is preparing for the next stage in her athletic career at the University of Oregon, where she earned a full athletic scholarship. Oregon was so interested in Bird that the university offered her a verbal athletic scholarship when she was 14 years old, and she inked her letter of intent on Nov. 14, 2019, in the Cloverdale gym.

“Signing day was super cool,” Bird said.

Bird was offered full athletic scholarships at the University of Utah and University of Washington, but she never wavered in her quest to be a Duck. Bird has attended more than 10 softball camps on the Eugene campus since the age of 9.

“I have known for a while I wanted to go to Oregon, I’ve just been waiting to go there. I never really looked into any other colleges. I never wanted to go anywhere else,” Bird said. “All my friends and family were Oregon fans.”

The 5-foot-9 Bird is an outstanding student, achieving above a 4.0 GPA during the course of her high school career, earning her a partial college academic scholarship in addition to her athletic scholarship. Bird said she will likely be a business or communications major at Oregon but will start as an undeclared major her freshman year.

“I’ve been balancing sports and academics all through high school,” Bird said. “I like knowing everybody (in Cloverdale). I know I am going to miss high school, but I’m very excited to leave and be on my own.”

Margaret Fitzgerald, who coached Bird for four years in both softball and volleyball, said she has no doubt Bird will be a success at Oregon.

“Teyha plays enough travel ball with elite kids and in elite tournaments that she will be ready for the college game,” Fitzgerald said. “Tehya will be a good fit at Oregon.”

Bird will likely play middle infield but said she is open to taking any position to get significant playing time, which would be a big accomplishment for a true freshman.

“Teyha hits the ball so well that Oregon is going to have to put her on the field somewhere (as a freshman),” said Fitzgerald, head coach for the Eagles for 30 years. “She is one of the best hitters I have ever had at Cloverdale.”

Bird has a mantel stocked with accolades, including being listed at No. 13 in SportStars Magazine’s list of All-Bay Area athletes in 2019. Other honors by sport include:

Softball: North Central League I (NCL I) MVP in softball (2017, 2018, 2019); Cal-Hi Sports California All-State team (2017, 2018, 2019) and State Player of the Year in Division 5 (2019); and MaxPreps First Team All-American (2017, 2019).

Basketball: As a power forward, Bird scored 2,183 career points over 120 games; Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team (2019 and 2020); and NCL I MVP (2019, 2020).

Volleyball (outside hitter/back row): First Team All-League NCL I (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).

Fitzgerald said she attributes Bird’s success to her athleticism, conditioning and her fiercely competitive nature.

“Teyha is very athletic. She has great hand-eye coordination. She is very physical. She keeps in really good shape and is well-conditioned,” Fitzgerald said. “Come game time, there is another level to Teyha. She doesn’t like to lose. Losing is not an option for her.”

Bird confirmed her will to win is a paramount driver in her athletic endeavors.

“I do hate to lose,” Bird said. “I don’t really deal with it that well.”

Bird’s drive fueled some incredible softball numbers racked up over her three years as a pitcher (60-7 win-loss record, 1.36 ERA) and hitter (.720 batting average, 35 home runs, 138 RBIs and 169 runs in 68 games), despite being intentionally walked frequently.

“When other teams walked me, I would score anyways. In my travel team league, nobody is ever intentionally walked,” Bird said. “My approach (at the plate) is to look for a pitch I can hit really hard.”

Bird led two Eagles teams to North Coast Section Division 5 titles over her career — softball in 2018 and basketball in 2020.

Bird’s softball career ended unexpectedly after four days of practice in March as the coronavirus shutdown deprived her of a senior season in that sport. Her last softball game as an Eagle was a 6-1 upset loss to St. Mary’s of Albany in the second round of the 2019 NCS Division 4 playoffs.

“It is really disappointing that I didn’t get a senior year in softball,” Bird said. “But softball isn’t over for me yet — I still have a lot ahead of me.”

Bird said she is hopeful her travel team, Universal Fastpitch, will play again this summer, but that is yet to be determined. If not, the next time Bird steps on a softball field for a game will be as a Duck, whenever the NCAA allows athletics to resume.

Bird said she will only play softball at Oregon.

The forced break in playing team sports was a very strange feeling for Bird.

“It was the first time I haven’t had practices, tournaments or games since I was 6 years old. It felt weird,” Bird said. “In a way it was nice to take a break and recuperate, but I’m not one who likes sitting around. I like staying active and staying in shape.”

Bird said some of her goals are to start with the Ducks as a freshman, play in the College World Series and hopefully have a chance to make the USA Olympic team.

“I just want to be on the field,” Bird said. “I have a lot of fun playing. I enjoy the grind.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine