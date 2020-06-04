Cloverdale's Tehya Bird set to play softball at Oregon

When one thinks of a dominant athlete in Sonoma County high school sports over the past four years, Cloverdale senior Teyha Bird readily comes to mind.

Bird has been a star athlete beginning as a freshman varsity starter on Eagles teams in softball, basketball and volleyball. She is preparing for the next stage in her athletic career at the University of Oregon, where she earned a full athletic scholarship. Oregon was so interested in Bird that the university offered her a verbal athletic scholarship when she was 14 years old, and she inked her letter of intent on Nov. 14, 2019, in the Cloverdale gym.

“Signing day was super cool,” Bird said.

Bird was offered full athletic scholarships at the University of Utah and University of Washington, but she never wavered in her quest to be a Duck. Bird has attended more than 10 softball camps on the Eugene campus since the age of 9.

“I have known for a while I wanted to go to Oregon, I’ve just been waiting to go there. I never really looked into any other colleges. I never wanted to go anywhere else,” Bird said. “All my friends and family were Oregon fans.”

The 5-foot-9 Bird is an outstanding student, achieving above a 4.0 GPA during the course of her high school career, earning her a partial college academic scholarship in addition to her athletic scholarship. Bird said she will likely be a business or communications major at Oregon but will start as an undeclared major her freshman year.

“I’ve been balancing sports and academics all through high school,” Bird said. “I like knowing everybody (in Cloverdale). I know I am going to miss high school, but I’m very excited to leave and be on my own.”

Margaret Fitzgerald, who coached Bird for four years in both softball and volleyball, said she has no doubt Bird will be a success at Oregon.

“Teyha plays enough travel ball with elite kids and in elite tournaments that she will be ready for the college game,” Fitzgerald said. “Tehya will be a good fit at Oregon.”

Bird will likely play middle infield but said she is open to taking any position to get significant playing time, which would be a big accomplishment for a true freshman.

“Teyha hits the ball so well that Oregon is going to have to put her on the field somewhere (as a freshman),” said Fitzgerald, head coach for the Eagles for 30 years. “She is one of the best hitters I have ever had at Cloverdale.”

Bird has a mantel stocked with accolades, including being listed at No. 13 in SportStars Magazine’s list of All-Bay Area athletes in 2019. Other honors by sport include:

Softball: North Central League I (NCL I) MVP in softball (2017, 2018, 2019); Cal-Hi Sports California All-State team (2017, 2018, 2019) and State Player of the Year in Division 5 (2019); and MaxPreps First Team All-American (2017, 2019).

Basketball: As a power forward, Bird scored 2,183 career points over 120 games; Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team (2019 and 2020); and NCL I MVP (2019, 2020).

Volleyball (outside hitter/back row): First Team All-League NCL I (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).

Fitzgerald said she attributes Bird’s success to her athleticism, conditioning and her fiercely competitive nature.