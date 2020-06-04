Subscribe

Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Ayesha Curry join Oakland police protest

MICHAEL ROSEN
SFGATE
June 4, 2020, 10:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Klay Thompson and Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined a peaceful protest against police brutality around Oakland's Lake Merritt on Wednesday afternoon, adding their names to the long list of prominent athletes and celebrities involved in demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement last week.

In a video captured by the San Jose Mercury News's Wes Goldberg, Steph and Ayesha can be seen from behind as protesters chant "No justice, no peace." In a separate video shared by the official Warriors Twitter account, Steph participates in a "Say his name! George Floyd!" call-and-response.

Steph wasn't the only Warrior at the Oakland march. Klay Thompson (sporting a mask) and Damion Lee were both seen marching alongside protesters.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, a Warriors forward and Castro Valley High School graduate, appeared to be involved in the efforts to organize the march. On Tuesday night, Toscano-Anderson shared a digital flier for an event titled "Walking In Unity," urging participants to bring "noise makers" and "signs."

"JOIN US TOMORROW," Toscano-Anderson wrote. "PEACEFULLY!"

Michael Rosen is an SFGATE digital editor. Email: michael.rosen@sfgate.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine