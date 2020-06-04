Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Ayesha Curry join Oakland police protest

Klay Thompson and Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined a peaceful protest against police brutality around Oakland's Lake Merritt on Wednesday afternoon, adding their names to the long list of prominent athletes and celebrities involved in demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement last week.

In a video captured by the San Jose Mercury News's Wes Goldberg, Steph and Ayesha can be seen from behind as protesters chant "No justice, no peace." In a separate video shared by the official Warriors Twitter account, Steph participates in a "Say his name! George Floyd!" call-and-response.

Steph wasn't the only Warrior at the Oakland march. Klay Thompson (sporting a mask) and Damion Lee were both seen marching alongside protesters.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, a Warriors forward and Castro Valley High School graduate, appeared to be involved in the efforts to organize the march. On Tuesday night, Toscano-Anderson shared a digital flier for an event titled "Walking In Unity," urging participants to bring "noise makers" and "signs."

"JOIN US TOMORROW," Toscano-Anderson wrote. "PEACEFULLY!"

Michael Rosen is an SFGATE digital editor. Email: michael.rosen@sfgate.com.