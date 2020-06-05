Padecky: Casa Grande wrestler leads Petaluma police protest

PETALUMA - Be quiet, you’re an athlete, leave the important matters to those who aren’t limited intellectually. Lilly McCoy heard that one before. She also heard youth is wasted on the young. No one expects much out of that age group except trouble and empty-headedness. McCoy knew that one as well.

Yet, there she was Wednesday at 12:30 in the afternoon at Walnut Park. McCoy had organized and was about to lead a protest march to the Petaluma police station. Yes, she was 17. Yes, McCoy was nationally known as a very successful wrestler for Casa Grande High School, a national champion, who made State two years in a row.

“I think people tend to forget that we (athletes) still have brains and morals,” McCoy said. “We should be allowed to speak out. It is our First Amendment right.”

Ten days ago McCoy couldn’t speak. She just sat in front of the television in silence, watching the video over and over. Each replay felt like another five pounds of sand on her shoulders. Right before her eyes George Floyd was dying in Minneapolis, the knee of a police officer on his neck, suffocating the life out of the African-American man.

“No one needs to die like that,” McCoy said. “This is not OK.”

She didn’t know it at the time, but those two simple sentences pushed her to a place she had never been before, saying things that had never come out of her mouth.

McCoy, who is an African-American, got on the phone to her best friend, Arora Vieira, another Casa wrestler. At first, they spoke of gathering signatures on a petition, then canvassing fellow students who would reach voting age by the November national elections. But that didn’t seem enough. McCoy also knew her town and that gave her a brief moment of pause.

“There’s not a lot of black people in Petaluma,” she said. The 2010 U.S. Census had 1% of Petalumans as African-American, 579 souls. Oh well, she shrugged.

“My great grandma is Ann Byrd,” McCoy said of the legendary Sonoma County champion of racial equality, a former Baptist minister, a nationally-known activist of uncommon spirit. “I think I got this from her.”

McCoy thought her notoriety as a wrestler would gather some interest. She knew the protest march could fall flat, maybe even get a little dicey. A black teenage girl asking white people to support the murder of a black man 2,500 miles away? She would have better odds predicting a Super Bowl winner in 2030.

Two hundred people showed up at the Walnut Grill.

“There were about five blacks,” McCoy said.

She rewarded them with her smile and her placard, silver letters on a black background: “NO JUSTICE. NO PEACE. MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS.” On the back of the three-foot square placard she had written 14 names: John Crawford III, India Kager, Stephon Clark, Bryan Keith Day, Trayvon Martin, Botham Jean, Alonzo Smith, La’Vante Biggs, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Dante Parker and Floyd.

All were victims of racial violence. Some were well-known. Others weren’t. That was on purpose.

“I wanted to include names that people wouldn’t know,” McCoy said. The message was clear. George Floyd was not an isolated incident of racial violence in this country. McCoy may be only 17, but her vision and the history lessons Ann Byrd taught her extend her vision beyond her years, way beyond this century and the one before that.