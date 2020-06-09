Subscribe

High schools trying to find a safe way back to competition

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2020, 8:53PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Section commissioners are set to meet this week with CIF administrators to discuss if and how high school sports can be played in the fall and beyond, at the same time that North Bay athletic officials are scrambling to come up with parameters for summer workouts and team gatherings that meet an evolving set of rules and guidelines issued by state and county health officials dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

With student athletes still barred from meeting or working out on campuses, school officials are trying to address how, where, and under what conditions student athletes can work out in preparation for a fall season that may or may not happen.

Without specific guidance related to high school sports, officials said they are turning to regulations issued by the Sonoma County Department of Public Health, which currently prohibits outdoor recreation or sports in groups larger than 10. Participants must also wear facial covering, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and follow frequent hand washing protocols.

Direct physical contact, tournaments and competitions are also prohibited under the current guidance.

“They have to be really cognizant of not just NCS rules but actual local health policies that are in place now,” North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said.

And many officials expressed confusion about what is permissible and what is not. League and section rules have not changed as far as what is an allowable activity in the summer, but health codes certainly have.

“I have talked to quite a few superintendents and athletic directors and heads of school the last two weeks,” said North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank. “They are putting some plans together to get some small groups. It’s kind of on them right now as far as that’s concerned.”

It’s made for some uneasiness among coaches who normally would be holding weightlifting sessions for football or cross country coaches who would be planning for endurance camps.

“It’s really a holding pattern for now, but every day we receive more and more information,” said Scott McKeon, athletic director for both Rancho Cotate and Technology high schools in the Cotate-Rohnert Park School District.

For now, coaches are using social media to post voluntary workouts and are checking in with athletes largely via video conferences, McKeon said.

“We are kind of waiting for the go-ahead from the district, the school board and powers that be whether it is OK to be using school facilities,” he said.

On Friday, a working document outlining practice and workout protocols was submitted by athletic directors to the Santa Rosa City Schools district office. Montgomery High athletic director Dean Haskins expressed hope the guidelines would be approved by Monday.

“What we are trying to do is give them guidance in how to do it in the right and appropriate way,” he said. “It’s a one-step-at-a-time deal.”

All of this comes at a time when what the school year will look like also remains unclear.

Districts, the vast majority facing the prospect of deep budget cuts and soaring cost estimates associated with implementing health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, have pondered sticking with distance learning, as well as with creating a hybrid approach that combines online classes with alternating sessions on campus.

Public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase is scheduled on Wednesday to meet with Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington, as well as superintendents from five other districts including Santa Rosa City Schools, to offer guidance on how the county’s 70,000 public school children can safely return to campus. The county’s working document for reopening schools is then expected to be shared with superintendents of the county’s 40 individual school districts on Friday.

Meantime, section officials from across California are slated to meet this week with CIF officials to wrestle with these same questions. A decision on what the fall sports schedule will look like will not likely be made this week, Cruickshank said.

“That may be a little further down the road this summer,” he said. “We are still a ways away from fall.”

And nothing is set in stone, he said.

“We haven’t ruled anything out,” he said. “I could see where we could do something where some sports are (happening) and we try to play them and I could see something where we try to push it back. Golf and tennis come to mind as a couple of sports that maybe you could do. We haven’t made that decision yet.”

In a 62-page guide for the reopening of schools released Monday by the California Department of Education, interscholastic athletics was mentioned just once in a recommendation that it should be limited to “activities that do not involve physical contact with other students or equipment until advised otherwise by state/local public health officials.”

Guidelines released by the National Federation of State High School Associations deem football and wrestling high risk; basketball, volleyball, baseball and soccer medium risk, and cross country, swimming and most track and field events low risk.

In the earliest phases of group participation, the NFHS guidelines suggest that a football player should not participate in team drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed, and there should be no sharing of tackling dummies or sleds.

In volleyball, the guidelines say, a “player should not use a single ball that others touch or hit in any manner.”

Until a cure or vaccine is developed, the NFHS document reads, “social distancing and other preventive measures such as face covering will be a ‘new normal’ if workouts, practices and contests are to continue.”

The NFHS guidelines also urge states, sections and school districts to prepare for the so-called second wave of infections: “Due to the near certainty of recurrent outbreaks this coming fall and winter in some locales, state associations must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate for two to three weeks while in-season.”

Further, they recommend the development of policies regarding practices, games and postseason events if and when schools are closed again.

Meantime, Smith Billing has created the fall competition schedule and is hoping for the best.

“I sent out my schedule and they said, ‘Really, Jan? Are we going to do this?’ ” she said. “I honestly don’t know.”

Waiting to see if cases of infection drop locally and whether or not some of the restrictions on activities can be lessened is a good idea, Cloverdale High athletic director Greg Alexander sasid. It buys time for the fall sports season.

“I think the NCS and CIF are going to wait as long as they can before they make a decision whether to try and play it which I think is a good idea,” he said.

You can reach Kerry Benefield at 526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine