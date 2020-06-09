High schools trying to find a safe way back to competition

Section commissioners are set to meet this week with CIF administrators to discuss if and how high school sports can be played in the fall and beyond, at the same time that North Bay athletic officials are scrambling to come up with parameters for summer workouts and team gatherings that meet an evolving set of rules and guidelines issued by state and county health officials dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

With student athletes still barred from meeting or working out on campuses, school officials are trying to address how, where, and under what conditions student athletes can work out in preparation for a fall season that may or may not happen.

Without specific guidance related to high school sports, officials said they are turning to regulations issued by the Sonoma County Department of Public Health, which currently prohibits outdoor recreation or sports in groups larger than 10. Participants must also wear facial covering, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and follow frequent hand washing protocols.

Direct physical contact, tournaments and competitions are also prohibited under the current guidance.

“They have to be really cognizant of not just NCS rules but actual local health policies that are in place now,” North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said.

And many officials expressed confusion about what is permissible and what is not. League and section rules have not changed as far as what is an allowable activity in the summer, but health codes certainly have.

“I have talked to quite a few superintendents and athletic directors and heads of school the last two weeks,” said North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank. “They are putting some plans together to get some small groups. It’s kind of on them right now as far as that’s concerned.”

It’s made for some uneasiness among coaches who normally would be holding weightlifting sessions for football or cross country coaches who would be planning for endurance camps.

“It’s really a holding pattern for now, but every day we receive more and more information,” said Scott McKeon, athletic director for both Rancho Cotate and Technology high schools in the Cotate-Rohnert Park School District.

For now, coaches are using social media to post voluntary workouts and are checking in with athletes largely via video conferences, McKeon said.

“We are kind of waiting for the go-ahead from the district, the school board and powers that be whether it is OK to be using school facilities,” he said.

On Friday, a working document outlining practice and workout protocols was submitted by athletic directors to the Santa Rosa City Schools district office. Montgomery High athletic director Dean Haskins expressed hope the guidelines would be approved by Monday.

“What we are trying to do is give them guidance in how to do it in the right and appropriate way,” he said. “It’s a one-step-at-a-time deal.”

All of this comes at a time when what the school year will look like also remains unclear.

Districts, the vast majority facing the prospect of deep budget cuts and soaring cost estimates associated with implementing health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, have pondered sticking with distance learning, as well as with creating a hybrid approach that combines online classes with alternating sessions on campus.