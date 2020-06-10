Padecky: Santa Rosa Junior College football coach Lenny Wagner's unique view on prejudice

Lenny Wagner moves in and out of his day, his life actually, and never gives a second glance or gets one. The SRJC football coach walks into stores, drives down the road, grabs a lunch somewhere, with never a hitch. He never is made to feel white.

But then …

A few years back Wagner and his wife Catrina went house hunting in Santa Rosa. They came across a house with a FOR SALE sign stuck on the front lawn. Place looked closed. They were running out of time.

“Hey, let’s just take a peek through the front window and see what it looks like,” Wagner said. He moved to open the car door. Catrina didn’t move at all.

“You go ahead,” Catrina said. “I’ll wait.”

Wagner was gobsmacked. Incredulousness covered his face. He blanked.

“Ah, come on. You serious?”

Catrina, an African American, gave him The Look. He sighed. Oh yeah, I get it. He knew.

“What it would look like for a black person to be seen outside of a house, looking inside through a window?” Wagner said. “Catrina knew.”

Wagner had to be reminded, not because he’s ignorant or bigoted, but because he typically doesn’t experience the heat of that unforgiving microscope, the one that lasers a judgment without a word being said.

Didn’t matter Catrina is as threatening as a sunset. Didn’t matter she once was a Petaluma kid who made headlines that would make any parent proud — a Casa Grande graduate who was a two-time Academic All-American in track while at Sonoma State, an Arthur Ashe recipient, owner of bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Didn’t matter Catrina still looks like she could burn it in the 100 and 200.

All humans have a history. Not all of us, however, can walk around knowing our history can be disregarded completely simply by a glance at skin color.

What do you say to someone who says there is no such thing as white privilege? “I would say you’re not paying attention,” Wagner said.

And then? Wagner paused. It was clear he’s had this uncomfortable experience more than once.

“If they look like they would be willing to listen,” Wagner said, “I would explain. But if they are starting to dig in their heels, I don’t go there. It’s a waste of time.”

To see the rainbow that is life, one has to see the colors. The colors may not always have been present, given limited exposure or prevailing attitudes. Wagner was fortunate never to be so restricted. His mother was color-blind. He saw prejudice but never in his house.

And then Willie Lee walked into Wagner’s life. “That’s when my education really began,” Wagner said. Back in the early ’90s, Lee and Wagner both were SSU football coaches. Lee was the defensive line coach and equipment manager. Wagner worked with the linebackers.

Lee, an African American, showed Wagner a world he never knew existed. It would be something as simple as walking down the aisle in a supermarket.

“See that?” Lee would say to Wagner as they passed a woman pushing a shopping cart. “Huh?” Wagner responded. “What?” “Watch,” Lee would advise. They would go down another aisle, with another woman approaching them shopping with a cart. Wagner then saw what Lee was talking about.