Padecky: Santa Rosa Junior College football coach Lenny Wagner's unique view on prejudice

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2020, 8:35PM

Lenny Wagner moves in and out of his day, his life actually, and never gives a second glance or gets one. The SRJC football coach walks into stores, drives down the road, grabs a lunch somewhere, with never a hitch. He never is made to feel white.

But then …

A few years back Wagner and his wife Catrina went house hunting in Santa Rosa. They came across a house with a FOR SALE sign stuck on the front lawn. Place looked closed. They were running out of time.

“Hey, let’s just take a peek through the front window and see what it looks like,” Wagner said. He moved to open the car door. Catrina didn’t move at all.

“You go ahead,” Catrina said. “I’ll wait.”

Wagner was gobsmacked. Incredulousness covered his face. He blanked.

“Ah, come on. You serious?”

Catrina, an African American, gave him The Look. He sighed. Oh yeah, I get it. He knew.

“What it would look like for a black person to be seen outside of a house, looking inside through a window?” Wagner said. “Catrina knew.”

Wagner had to be reminded, not because he’s ignorant or bigoted, but because he typically doesn’t experience the heat of that unforgiving microscope, the one that lasers a judgment without a word being said.

Didn’t matter Catrina is as threatening as a sunset. Didn’t matter she once was a Petaluma kid who made headlines that would make any parent proud — a Casa Grande graduate who was a two-time Academic All-American in track while at Sonoma State, an Arthur Ashe recipient, owner of bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Didn’t matter Catrina still looks like she could burn it in the 100 and 200.

All humans have a history. Not all of us, however, can walk around knowing our history can be disregarded completely simply by a glance at skin color.

What do you say to someone who says there is no such thing as white privilege? “I would say you’re not paying attention,” Wagner said.

And then? Wagner paused. It was clear he’s had this uncomfortable experience more than once.

“If they look like they would be willing to listen,” Wagner said, “I would explain. But if they are starting to dig in their heels, I don’t go there. It’s a waste of time.”

To see the rainbow that is life, one has to see the colors. The colors may not always have been present, given limited exposure or prevailing attitudes. Wagner was fortunate never to be so restricted. His mother was color-blind. He saw prejudice but never in his house.

And then Willie Lee walked into Wagner’s life. “That’s when my education really began,” Wagner said. Back in the early ’90s, Lee and Wagner both were SSU football coaches. Lee was the defensive line coach and equipment manager. Wagner worked with the linebackers.

Lee, an African American, showed Wagner a world he never knew existed. It would be something as simple as walking down the aisle in a supermarket.

“See that?” Lee would say to Wagner as they passed a woman pushing a shopping cart. “Huh?” Wagner responded. “What?” “Watch,” Lee would advise. They would go down another aisle, with another woman approaching them shopping with a cart. Wagner then saw what Lee was talking about.

“The woman would put her hand over her purse,” Wagner said. “After we passed, she took her hand away.”

Watch, Lee would say to Wagner. Watch closely. It’s subtle but it’s everywhere. And it could be in the most seemingly benign of surroundings.

“We’d be walking through a parking lot and I would see a guy sitting in a car rolling up his window and locking his doors when we approached,” Wagner said. “We’d pass him and then I’d look back and see him roll down the window and unlock the door.”

At the time Wagner and Lee lived with five other SSU coaches in a house on the Foxtail golf course in Rohnert Park. Free golf was in the offing. All they had to do is run onto the course when no one was looking. “I ain’t going to do that,” Lee told Wagner. “They ain’t gonna do nothing to you.”

Huh? Why? Wagner asked. Lee would shoot him the same headshake and stare he would get years later from Catrina.

“When the rest of us went on the course and got caught,” Wagner said, “we’d hear, ‘Come on guys, get outta here.’ Willie knew he would never be treated that way.”

Wagner would slip back into his blindness. He was a linebacker at SSU and Cal State Fullerton. Then he coached at Mendocino College and SSU and now at SRJC. At 50, Wagner has been around the ultimate meritocracy most of his life. Don’t care if you’re green with blue eyelids. If you can play, you play. Gone is even the prejudice that an African American can’t play quarterback.

So Wagner would go blind, not by intent but by environment. And then, boom, he would be reminded again of The Unseen Life and he’d be gobsmacked all over again.

Catrina and Wagner had recently married. Wagner was still a coach at Mendocino, a job that didn’t pay much. So he worked for a private investigator to make some extra cash.

“The guy loved me,” Wagner said. “He said I gave him the best investigative reports.” This guy was Wagner’s newest bestest friend until that day at a bar in Rohnert Park. They were going to meet for a drink. The PI arrived early and sat down with Todd Little, now Wagner’s assistant line coach at SRJC. Conversation evolved to where the PI found out Wagner was married to Catrina. Wagner walked in shortly thereafter.

“I just heard you’re married to a n-----?” the guy said. “You can’t work for me! You’re fired!”

Then, as a satisfying footnote, Wagner added, “The guy got punched in the face when he got off on his stool.”

That Wagner has to tell this story brings him no great satisfaction. As he keeps his mind open and when appropriate his mouth shut, Wagner has found it’s difficult to learn if he’s doing the talking. So he listens to his brother-in-law who is Lebanese or his sister-in-law who is Cuban or even his son who is mixed race. So he listens and learns what not to say.

“When someone says, ‘Some of my best friends are black,’ ” he said, “that’s not a cool thing to say.”

Feels condescending, patronizing, dismissive even. If football is the ultimate sport for teamwork, isn’t listening the ultimate activity for life? For Wagner, that was never more evident than that day when Wagner and Catrina arrived late for church — her church, a black church.

“I couldn’t sit next to her, we were that late,” Wagner said. So he found a seat on the other side of church. As he recalls he was the only white face in the crowd. The service was about to begin when the pastor saw Wagner. The pastor was 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, with a voice Wagner was soon to find out was bigger than his stature.

“STAND UP!” said the pastor, pointing in Wagner’s direction.

Wagner slowly went to his feet. An island might have not felt so lonely.

“WHO ARE YOU?” the pastor bellowed.

“I married your niece,” Wagner said.

“ALL RIGHT! YOU’RE FAMILY!”

And then Wagner resumed breathing, and you might agree his education was complete. Acceptance can go both ways. And it should. That day in that church, Wagner didn’t feel white privilege. He felt human privilege, the gift we all have, the gift we can all share. Without fear.

