Petaluma's Spencer Torkelson goes No. 1 in Major League Baseball draft

JOHN JACKSON
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
June 10, 2020, 4:25PM

The Detroit Tigers on Wednesday made 2017 Casa Grande High School grad and Arizona State infielder Spencer Torkelson of Petaluma the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

In a world of analytics, Torkelson’s numbers alone made him a prime candidate to be a high draft pick.

In high school, he batted .429 as a freshman varsity player, .376 as a sophomore, .442 as a junior and .486 as a senior. His .612 on-base percentage as a senior attests to the respect given to him by high school pitchers.

Although he has always hit for power, it wasn’t until he reached Arizona State that his bat really exploded. After hitting seven home runs in 29 games in his senior year at Casa Grande, he hit a nation-leading 25 in his freshman year at ASU, shattering Barry Bonds’ school record of 11.

Torkelson said even he was a little surprised by the power boost.

“I always had some decent power, but it didn’t translate consistently until my freshman year at ASU,” he said recently. “I worked out all fall and worked with batting coaches every day. It just all clicked for me.”

By the end of his first college season, he had batted .320, hit 25 home runs, scored 59 runs and driven in 53 in 55 games, with a gaudy .743 slugging percentage. He led the Pac-12 in slugging, runs, total bases and home runs.

He received a cluster of All-America and National Honors and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, symbolic of the best college player in the country. (As a testament to the talent in Sonoma County, the winner of the Golden Spikes that year was Andrew Vaughn, who prepped at Maria Carrillo and had just finished his sophomore season at Cal.)

Torkelson, meanwhile, joined three others, including another Casa Grande High School graduate Phil Lowery, as the only freshmen in ASU history to be named All-America.

There was no sophomore slump. In his second season at ASU, Torkelson batted .351 with 85 hits in 57 games, scored 69 runs and drove in 66. He also hit another 23 home runs. Once again, there was a truck load of All-America and national awards.

In a very abbreviated 2020 season of just 17 games, he was batting .340 and had already hit six home runs, giving him 54 for his career, just two behind Bob Horner’s school record. He was a slam dunk to break the record if the coronavirus pandemic had given him just a few more games.

Torkelson’s ticket to the MLB draft has been for an express ride that has taken him from Petaluma Little League, through Casa Grande High School and to Arizona State, with a few side trips to Cuba and Japan as a member of Team USA’s international collegiate team.

It has been an adventuresome journey that few outside his hometown saw coming.

Friends and fans who watched him dominate youth sports and marveled as he became a football and baseball star at Casa Grande High School expected him to move on to major accomplishments at the next level, but few were really prepared for his rapid ascension to national prominence.

“This is so cool,” said Dominque Wirtz, one of the select few friends and former high school coaches invited to be with the family on draft day.

Wirtz, who served the role of bench coach and unofficial advisor and counselor to Casa Grande players for more than 25 years, has seen many excellent players come through the Casa program, but maintained Torkelson is the best.

“He is No. 1 because of his attitude and work ethic,” Wirtz explained. “He works hard and he is a wonderful person, not at all full of himself.”

The player’s uncle and youth coach, Mike Enochs, is one who is not surprised by Torkelson’s success.

“From the time he was 5 or 6 he always had a bat or ball and was looking for someone to throw to him,” Enochs recalled.

“It’s awesome,” said Torkelson’s high school coach Paul Maytorena. “He has respect for the game. He is a leader through his actions. I am super, super proud of him.”

Those who know Torkelson and his family said he has remained unchanged by the attention focused on him as a top draft pick.

“He is super competitive on the field, but off the field he is one of the nicest players I’ve ever coached. He is a great teammate,” Maytorena said.

The coach recalled that when he needed help with a move during Torkelson’s senior year, the player was the first to volunteer.

During that senior season, Torkelson, then a third baseman, was in the midst of a torrid offensive campaign that would see him hit .481, but for some reason he was having a difficult time throwing accurately to first base. Routine throws sailed above and around the first baseman. No one seemed to have a solution.

Maytorena and his coaches huddled and finally the head coach broached the prospect of switching to the outfield to his star.

“He never batted an eye,” Maytorena recalled. “He just changed gloves and began taking extra reps in the outfield.”

In less than a season, Torkelson developed into an outstanding outfielder. He switched to first base at Arizona State and, by all scouting reports, has become a solid defender at that position.

From Little League to big leagues is every boy’s dream. Torkelson isn’t quite there yet, but Wednesday he took a big step in that direction.

