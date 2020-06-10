Petaluma's Spencer Torkelson goes No. 1 in Major League Baseball draft

The Detroit Tigers on Wednesday made 2017 Casa Grande High School grad and Arizona State infielder Spencer Torkelson of Petaluma the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

In a world of analytics, Torkelson’s numbers alone made him a prime candidate to be a high draft pick.

In high school, he batted .429 as a freshman varsity player, .376 as a sophomore, .442 as a junior and .486 as a senior. His .612 on-base percentage as a senior attests to the respect given to him by high school pitchers.

Although he has always hit for power, it wasn’t until he reached Arizona State that his bat really exploded. After hitting seven home runs in 29 games in his senior year at Casa Grande, he hit a nation-leading 25 in his freshman year at ASU, shattering Barry Bonds’ school record of 11.

Torkelson said even he was a little surprised by the power boost.

“I always had some decent power, but it didn’t translate consistently until my freshman year at ASU,” he said recently. “I worked out all fall and worked with batting coaches every day. It just all clicked for me.”

By the end of his first college season, he had batted .320, hit 25 home runs, scored 59 runs and driven in 53 in 55 games, with a gaudy .743 slugging percentage. He led the Pac-12 in slugging, runs, total bases and home runs.

He received a cluster of All-America and National Honors and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, symbolic of the best college player in the country. (As a testament to the talent in Sonoma County, the winner of the Golden Spikes that year was Andrew Vaughn, who prepped at Maria Carrillo and had just finished his sophomore season at Cal.)

Torkelson, meanwhile, joined three others, including another Casa Grande High School graduate Phil Lowery, as the only freshmen in ASU history to be named All-America.

There was no sophomore slump. In his second season at ASU, Torkelson batted .351 with 85 hits in 57 games, scored 69 runs and drove in 66. He also hit another 23 home runs. Once again, there was a truck load of All-America and national awards.

In a very abbreviated 2020 season of just 17 games, he was batting .340 and had already hit six home runs, giving him 54 for his career, just two behind Bob Horner’s school record. He was a slam dunk to break the record if the coronavirus pandemic had given him just a few more games.

Torkelson’s ticket to the MLB draft has been for an express ride that has taken him from Petaluma Little League, through Casa Grande High School and to Arizona State, with a few side trips to Cuba and Japan as a member of Team USA’s international collegiate team.

It has been an adventuresome journey that few outside his hometown saw coming.

Friends and fans who watched him dominate youth sports and marveled as he became a football and baseball star at Casa Grande High School expected him to move on to major accomplishments at the next level, but few were really prepared for his rapid ascension to national prominence.

“This is so cool,” said Dominque Wirtz, one of the select few friends and former high school coaches invited to be with the family on draft day.