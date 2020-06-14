Maria Carrillo running stars haven't slowed down

Coming off finishing first and second in the Division III race at the 2019 CIF state cross country championships in the fall, Maria Carrillo seniors Colton Swinth and Rory Smail were aiming for a big spring on the track.

Swinth turned his sights to one of the Redwood Empire’s most lofty records — Luis Luna of Piner’s time of 8:55.43 in the 3,200 meters, set back in 2012. Only one other boy from the area has also broken the nine-minute barrier in the 3,200 (Santa Rosa’s Reesey Byers did so with his 8:59.89 in 2010).

Additionally, Swinth was aiming to run sub-4:10 in the 1,600 meters. The season plan was to first focus on the 3,200 in the beginning, before switching gears and zeroing in on the 1,600 at the end. Swinth just barely missed out — by 0.21 seconds — on the chance to qualify for last year’s state track and field championships in the 1,600.

Motivation was high.

“I was going to go for it senior year,” Swinth said. “I was fired up to get it going.”

For Smail, he was also gunning to run under nine minutes. In the 1,600, he was hoping to run close to 4:10 — which is something only a select few area athletes have ever done. Like his teammate, Smail was ready to go.

Fair to say the bar was set high for the pair.

The outdoor season began well for them. In the first meet of the year, in the 3,200 at the Big Cat Invitational in early March, Smail ran 9:21.54 to place first while Swinth came in second at 9:31.22.

Next up on the docket for the Pumas was the Dublin Distance Festival in mid-March, a race that was likely to attract elite competitors and a chance to record some very fast times early on in the season.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Shelter-in-place orders soon followed. Schools were shut down, students sent home.

Just like that, dashed away were the final opportunities to make some county history.

At first, there was anger. And understandably so, considering the season was ripped away from them. Everything they had worked for was gone.

Soon though, their perspectives changed. Their families were in good health, first and foremost. Gratitude followed. They reflected on all the good, both on and off the track, that was accomplished during their run at Maria Carrillo.

Their time together as Pumas may be done, but their time running isn’t quite over. Not all is lost for the pair.

That’s because Swinth and Smail will get the chance to compete at the collegiate level.

And they will get the chance to do so as teammates.

Swinth and Smail will both attend California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. They will trade in their green-and-gold Puma uniforms for another pair of green-and-gold uniforms, this time as Mustangs. Both are set to compete for the cross country team and both hope to focus on the 1,500 meters in track and field.

They never planned to attend the same college — it was just the way it worked out. The first one to commit was Swinth, who signed with the Mustangs back in November.

Swinth was always set on going to Cal Poly since he was a young kid. Besides his admiration for head coach Mark Conover, Swinth has a deep family connection to the school — both his parents are alums.