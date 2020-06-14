Subscribe

Maria Carrillo running stars haven't slowed down

LOGAN STANLEY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 13, 2020, 8:57PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Coming off finishing first and second in the Division III race at the 2019 CIF state cross country championships in the fall, Maria Carrillo seniors Colton Swinth and Rory Smail were aiming for a big spring on the track.

Swinth turned his sights to one of the Redwood Empire’s most lofty records — Luis Luna of Piner’s time of 8:55.43 in the 3,200 meters, set back in 2012. Only one other boy from the area has also broken the nine-minute barrier in the 3,200 (Santa Rosa’s Reesey Byers did so with his 8:59.89 in 2010).

Additionally, Swinth was aiming to run sub-4:10 in the 1,600 meters. The season plan was to first focus on the 3,200 in the beginning, before switching gears and zeroing in on the 1,600 at the end. Swinth just barely missed out — by 0.21 seconds — on the chance to qualify for last year’s state track and field championships in the 1,600.

Motivation was high.

“I was going to go for it senior year,” Swinth said. “I was fired up to get it going.”

For Smail, he was also gunning to run under nine minutes. In the 1,600, he was hoping to run close to 4:10 — which is something only a select few area athletes have ever done. Like his teammate, Smail was ready to go.

Fair to say the bar was set high for the pair.

The outdoor season began well for them. In the first meet of the year, in the 3,200 at the Big Cat Invitational in early March, Smail ran 9:21.54 to place first while Swinth came in second at 9:31.22.

Next up on the docket for the Pumas was the Dublin Distance Festival in mid-March, a race that was likely to attract elite competitors and a chance to record some very fast times early on in the season.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Shelter-in-place orders soon followed. Schools were shut down, students sent home.

Just like that, dashed away were the final opportunities to make some county history.

At first, there was anger. And understandably so, considering the season was ripped away from them. Everything they had worked for was gone.

Soon though, their perspectives changed. Their families were in good health, first and foremost. Gratitude followed. They reflected on all the good, both on and off the track, that was accomplished during their run at Maria Carrillo.

Their time together as Pumas may be done, but their time running isn’t quite over. Not all is lost for the pair.

That’s because Swinth and Smail will get the chance to compete at the collegiate level.

And they will get the chance to do so as teammates.

Swinth and Smail will both attend California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. They will trade in their green-and-gold Puma uniforms for another pair of green-and-gold uniforms, this time as Mustangs. Both are set to compete for the cross country team and both hope to focus on the 1,500 meters in track and field.

They never planned to attend the same college — it was just the way it worked out. The first one to commit was Swinth, who signed with the Mustangs back in November.

Swinth was always set on going to Cal Poly since he was a young kid. Besides his admiration for head coach Mark Conover, Swinth has a deep family connection to the school — both his parents are alums.

Smail was in the process of talking with a few schools when he went for an in-person recruiting visit in the winter. He quickly fell in love, and was ready to give a commitment when it came time to sit down in Conover’s office at the end of the visit.

From the North Coast to the Central Coast, the pair will try to make their own imprint in a new region.

“I feel blessed that I’m going to have the opportunity to keep training with my best friend,” Smail said.

Despite losing their senior track season, they decided to continue on even with nothing to technically race for in the spring. No room to slouch with Cal Poly looming on the horizon.

Swinth got sick at the onset of the shelter-in-place orders, which delayed him a bit before ramping things back up — alone, of course, as is usual during this time of COVID-19.

Smail was marching along with his usual training — alone too — until some minor ailments popped up about two weeks ago. He’s currently on a break and plans to soon resume training for the upcoming fall, which is filled with uncertainty.

Nothing has been officially decided for the fall at Cal Poly. It was announced in early May that the California State University system plans to have most of its fall classes online. There is room for classes that require in-person learning, like engineering, which is a staple of Cal Poly’s academic identity. The school is still holding out hope that students can live and learn on campus in the fall.

As for sports, that’s contingent on what happens with the Big West Conference. For now, Swinth and Smail are preparing for a normal fall that will see them competing in cross country. Nobody knows what could happen in these next few months, though.

In an era of seemingly endless information at our fingertips, it is truly a weird time. There are backup plans, just in case there’s no season and no on-campus living.

Swinth will slot in as an assistant coach for the Maria Carrillo boys varsity cross country team, switching out racing spikes for a clipboard and stopwatch alongside head coach Greg Fogg (that is, if there’s a high school season).

Smail will also stay in town and continue to ready himself for whenever the go-ahead for competition is given.

Until then, it’ll be the same as usual — as much as it can be. Training logs will fill up as the temperature rises.

“I’m going to definitely use this offseason to work really hard,” Swinth said. “I’m going to grind out a crazy, monster summer training. Whether it’s going to be time trialing on my own or running real races. The thing I’m going to be looking forward to seeing is whether or not we get to that stage 3 plan to where we can run and get into school.”

The summer will consist of Swinth and Smail training together for the first time since this track season was shuttered. A pair of now-former teammates, Pierce Kapustka and Omar Alvarez-Hernandez, will join them. Kapustka (George Washington University) and Alvarez-Hernandez (Chico State) will also be competing collegiately.

The four of them will prepare, not knowing exactly what lies ahead. Contingencies are in place. They will be ready for whatever comes their way.

Because as society has learned over the past three months, adaptability is key in these times. Anything can happen.

