'Super clutch' Cardinal Newman kicker looks to the future

Cardinal Newman’s recently graduated senior place-kicker Ethan Kollenborn played only one year on the varsity football squad, but his contribution in the 2019 North Coast Section Division 4 title game was a seminal moment in his gridiron career that he will never forget.

On the night of Nov. 30, on a rain-soaked Santa Rosa High School field, the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Kollenborn calmly booted the winning 37-yard field goal with his left foot amidst a swirling wind, through the uprights with 0:03 on the clock to give the Cardinals a 13-10 win over intercounty rival Marin Catholic of Kentfield.

“I knew it was good. I got to see it go through the uprights,” said Kollenborn, who was mobbed by his ecstatic teammates on the Cardinals’ sideline. “I was a little bit in the moment of not quite believing what happened.”

The winning kick was redemption for a 30-yarder Kollenborn missed earlier in the game. He was 2-of-3 in field goal attempts in the title game despite suffering from plantar fasciitis that made it difficult for him to land his right plant foot due to the pain in his heel.

“Going into that game, I was in a slump. I had a lot of adrenaline in that kick,” Kollenborn said. “I made an adjustment for it, so that was a landmark game for me.”

The game-winning kick, as it turns out, will be the most impactful play in Kollenborn’s football career.

“It was a very special moment for everybody. We hadn’t beat Marin Catholic in a very long time, so beating them for the title was very special,” Kollenborn said. “Playing Cardinal Newman football is something I am going to miss, not playing football in general. It was special playing with the guys on my team.”

Kollenborn’s winning kick was one of the indelible plays during the remarkable 2019 season when the Cardinals (14-1 overall and 5-0 in the North Bay League-Oak) won the NBL-Oak title, the NCS Division 4 title and finished the season as CIF State Division 3-AA champions after a 31-14 victory over El Camino of Oceanside.

“Ethan made so many big kicks for us all year. I thought, ‘We have got this, don’t worry, he is going to make it,’ ” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said of the game-winning kick. “He was pretty darn accurate and had some tough kicks for us. He was quite a force for us all year. He was super clutch.”

Kollenborn scored 97 points on the year (10 of 17 in field goals, including a 50-yard kick, and 67 of 70 in extra points). In addition to the winning kick against Marin Catholic, Kollenborn connected on a pivotal 42-yard field goal in a 30-27 win at Placer that he had to kick twice due to the clock running out between the first and second quarters right before his first attempt — which was good but didn’t count. He calmly switched sides of the field and hit his second attempt, which ultimately represented the winning margin for the Cardinals.

Kollenborn was the 2019 NBL-Oak Kicker of the Year, the YSN 365 2019 Kicker of the Year and a MaxPreps 2019 Third-Team All-American — Cardinal Newman’s first nationwide All-American since 1970, according to Cronin. In addition, MaxPreps ranked Kollenborn 334th nationally among kickers and 32nd in California.