NASCAR's Confederate flag ban: Hard part comes next

Reese Witherspoon tweeted a high-five emoji for her A-list stamp of approval that NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.

NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and venues grabbed headlines and stars like Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were quick to praise the stock car series for ridding itself of a symbol long associated with slavery and racism.

Kamara tweeted as the laps ticked off — he requested NASCAR send him a car so he can take a spin — and the sport suddenly had a slew of new, energized fans.

Now comes the tricky part.

In a matter of days, NASCAR will be faced with a daunting question: How to enforce the ban at its sprawling, rowdy tracks once fans are allowed back in and campers start setting up their RVs for race weekends? Approximately 1,000 members of the military will be allowed into Sunday’s race near Miami and become the first fans at a NASCAR event since the pandemic shut down sports in March.

The enforcement question is much more likely to be an issue when the series holds races June 20-21 at Talladega, Alabama, where up to 5,000 fans are expected to be allowed in. Flags are a common sight at the superspeedway in the heart of NASCAR’s Southern base. NASCAR will work to develop protocols around enforcement, though it’s not known where the ban ends? Will security be tasked with policing every Rebel flag string bikini or scrape off all the bumper stickers?

Take off that shirt, or else!

Or else, what?

“That will certainly be a challenge. We’ll try to do that the right way,” NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM on Thursday. “We’ll get ahead of it as we are today in letting people know that, ‘Hey, we’re all about pride, we’re all about America, fly your U.S. flag high, fly your drivers flags high and come on into the track.’ But if we see something displayed at the track we’re going to have react and we will. More details to come, but I’m confident we’ll do that and we’ll do that in a smart way.”

Fellow drivers were quick to credit Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone black driver, for pushing for the ban. Years of bad press and hand-wringing over the fate of the flag evaporated within 48 hours once Wallace publicly condemned the relic of racing’s good ol’ boy roots.

“I’ve seen too many comments and too many stories from first-time fans that come to a race in years past and the first thing they say, ‘I’ve seen the Confederate flag flying and it made me feel uncomfortable,’ ” Wallace told the “Today” show. “We shouldn’t have anybody feeling uncomfortable.”

Wallace finished 11th at Martinsville on Wednesday night, hours after the ban was announced, driving a Black Lives Matter paint scheme with “Compassion, Love, Understanding” emblazoned on the hood.

“It was really cool to see what Bubba was able to do,” 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano said. “He should be proud of the movement he’s made for the African American community in our sport. He always has just by being here, but when you look at the comments he made on CNN the other day and then NASCAR completely answered it. Kudos to NASCAR. Kudos to Bubba for bringing it up and using his platform for something good.”