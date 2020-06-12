Subscribe

Spencer Torkelson thrilled to be Tigers' top pick

JOHN JACKSON
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
June 11, 2020, 9:39PM
“I’m the biggest Detroit Tiger fan in the world,” Spencer Torkelson said. That is, he is as of Wednesday evening, when the Tigers made the former Casa Grande High School star the No. 1 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

What Torkelson called the “craziness” of draft day is already yesterday’s news and already in the past, and while his future is bright, it is also filled with uncertainty.

“Major League Baseball is still trying to figure out what to do about the season, and what to do about the minor leagues,” Torkelson observed. So he is back to doing the same thing he had been doing for more than two months prior to the draft — working out in the gym, throwing, fielding and taking batting practice off the pitches of his uncle and former youth coach, Mike Enochs.

“I’m going to work like there is going to be a season,” he said. “Wherever they send me, I’ll be ready. I’ll go and do my best.”

Before the Tigers send him anywhere, they will have to sign the 20-year-old Arizona State University junior. Super-agent Scott Boras is advising the player, who is slotted to earn an $8.4 million bonus as the No. 1 overall pick. The agent is known for his tenacity in getting the best possible deals for his clients.

But that is an ongoing discussion. For now, Torkelson is relieved that the draft decision has been made. “I wasn’t nervous, it was more like I was anxious,” he said. “I lost a lot of sleep. All I could think about was that my dreams were coming true.”

It came as no surprise that Detroit made the Petaluman the first pick among college and high school players nationwide. Almost all mock drafts by baseball scouts and analysts had him going No. 1. They almost unanimously spoke of his plate discipline, but mostly about the power that made him the national collegiate home run leader as a freshman and would have made him ASU’s all-time home run champion had his junior season lasted just a few games longer.

There was a bit of a surprise when Torkelson was described as a third baseman when announced as the Detroit draft choice. He was a first baseman throughout his ASU career, although he played third base and outfield in high school.

“We know he can play first, but our scouts strongly feel that he can play third base and that’s our intent at this point,” Tigers GM Al Avila said on ESPN’s draft broadcast. “He’s exactly the type of player we hoped would be there with the first pick. At this point, we’re going to send him at out as a third baseman.”

Torkelson was unconcerned about what kind of glove he might wear in professional baseball. “I can 100% play third base,” he said. “I’m a winner and a baseball player. I’ll play wherever they want me.”

There is no question that Torkelson has natural physical abilities. He was carrying around a bat and ball and asking people to pitch to him when he was 5 or 6 years old, was the best Little Leaguer at 12 and a three-sport star in high school.

But his success was also the product of hard work — long periods in the weight room, countless hours in the batting cage.

“I can’t put into words how great it is to see all the work pay off,” he said.

But he acknowledged that he couldn’t have achieved what he has accomplished without help. He said his success was really the success of his family, coaches, teammates, friends — really, the whole community that helped him along the way.

“It was so special to share Wednesday (draft night) with my friends, coaches, people from the neighborhood and especially my parents,” he said. “There were so many people who helped and supported me. It wasn’t all me. That is what makes it special.”

In a crowd of happy and proud people, Torkelson’s parents, father Rick and mother Lori, stood out as the happiest and proudest.

“They gave up so much for me. Their support allowed me to get to this point,” the player said.

Torkelson said he realizes more challenges are ahead, but he is prepared.

His goals are straightforward: “I want to be the best baseball player I can be, and I want to have fun doing it.”

