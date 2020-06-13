Former Warrior Stephen Jackson charges into new role as activist

Just a few months after being jettisoned by the Indiana Pacers and joining the Golden State Warriors in 2007, Stephen Jackson helped his new team upset the 67-win Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. By the beginning of the following season, Jackson had picked up a new nickname to paste over the old troublemaker label that led Indiana to trade him.

Don Nelson, the Warriors’ coach at the time, christened him Captain Jack.

“He was our leader,” Baron Davis, the point guard widely recognized as the best player on that team, said this week of Jackson.

Controversy found Jackson often during his 14 NBA seasons, but teammates as decorated as Davis and retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan have raved for years about his leadership, loyalty and protective instincts.

Those same qualities have been on display over the past two weeks in Minnesota, where Jackson has stepped back into the public spotlight as an activist in support of George Floyd, his longtime friend from the Houston area who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody.

“People have been telling me, ‘Jack, you’re suiting up for your biggest game ever,’” Jackson said in a telephone interview. “When I get texts like that, it moves me and excites me.”

Jackson had just awakened from a nap on his couch with his 6-year-old daughter Skylar when he first watched the ghastly video of Floyd’s neck being pinned against the concrete under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who did not intervene have been charged with aiding and abetting.

It did not immediately register that the man on the ground gasping for his life was his pal from the Cuney Homes public housing complex in Houston’s Third Ward, until Jackson turned off the video and was besieged by text messages from concerned friends. The screams that followed, Jackson later told the “Today” show, scared his daughter.

Since then, sleep has been scarce for Jackson, who flew to Minnesota determined to tell Floyd’s story and bring more attention to his fate. Jackson wasn’t there long before he had become an unforeseen spokesman for the family and for the larger Black Lives Matter movement that has surged throughout the world.

After days’ worth of public appearances, Instagram posts and television interviews to continue the campaign — including a passionate May 29 speech during a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall — Jackson was in Houston on Tuesday for Floyd’s funeral at the Fountain of Praise church, where he sat near Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Thursday, Jackson was back in Minneapolis for a march on the local district attorney’s office with a specific goal. “I’ve got to stay until we get convictions,” Jackson said, referring to Chauvin and the three other officers charged in Floyd’s death.

Jackson, 42, was introduced to Floyd through a mutual friend in the mid-1990s, before he was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 42nd overall pick in the 1997 draft. The two bonded immediately over their facial resemblance — they habitually referred to each other as “twin” — and became close enough that Jackson brought Floyd as a guest to Washington in 2001 for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, where Jackson played in the Rookie Challenge as a member of the New Jersey Nets.