Big names in contention as golf's return nears finale

FORT WORTH, Texas — Competition, that part of life treasured ever since people depicted it on ancient cave walls, intensified in 95-degree heat here Saturday at Colonial Country Club. The numerals of sports started bouncing around meaningfully after three months of pandemic stillness. Pretty soon, the return of the PGA Tour meant the return of a welcome old reality: a starry leaderboard all gussied up for Sunday.

That leaderboard even had a shot at outweighing the weirdness of a Charles Schwab Challenge without galleries, an event witnessed in person only by marshals, shot trackers, TV people, a skeletal volunteer corps, each player’s one allotted guest, that makeshift grandstand party of the family living outside the course near the 16th tee and that dude you might have spotted in cycling gear peeking through the hedges from outside.

“Oh, that’s what you play for,” Harold Varner III even said of a competition gone steep, a quotation that sounded almost normal after his grinding round of 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey shed him of his second-round lead but left him firmly in contention, just two shots back.

Familiar old language returned. Fourteen players remained bunched between 13 under par and 10 under par, the kind of creaky words that might appear week after week after week but sound fresh again after the novel coronavirus hiatus. That cast of 14 brimmed with possibilities.

It had 11 major titles tucked in it. It had three-time major winner Jordan Spieth among five people at 12 under just about three years since he last won on tour, a strange and tortured drought unthinkable when he said hello in the 2015 Masters green jacket at 21. It had Rory McIlroy (10 under) and Justin Rose (10 under) and Patrick Reed (10 under) and Justin Thomas (12 under) and reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (12 under).

Atop all, it had that 26-year-old phenom, Xander Schauffele, whose swell approach and 12-foot birdie on No. 18 left him alone at 13 under and continued the shouting hints of a coming major title somewhere, and maybe somewhere else after that. The San Diegan with the United Nations family tree has, after all, forged five top-six finishes and seven top-20s in just 11 majors.

It had Varner, whose prospective title would be an incredible story after the recent spotlight he has handled as an African American player, and who could demonstrate what Sunday wisdom he might have gleaned from his closing 81 at the PGA Championship in May 2019, when he played in the last group alongside winner Brooks Koepka.

And shining in the mix as well was Collin Morikawa, the 23-year-old from Los Angeles who managed to piece together all-America golf with a tough business degree at Berkeley. He has played in 21 PGA Tour events. He has made 21 cuts. The record to start a career is 25, by Tiger Woods.

The whole lot of the 14 of them kind of heaved around Saturday afternoon in a fine blob, rising and falling within the group, after which Morikawa looked to Sunday and said: “It’ll feel similar. You know, being only a year out of college, this is what we’re used to.”

Now that was funny, and it was a reminder that the winner will navigate both that unforgiving leaderboard and this unfamiliar air. How each player handles it might say something about each player, and so players assessed it Saturday with the variations of their personalities.