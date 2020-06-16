NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encourages teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In an interview on ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special, Goodell said it would be up to a team to sign Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

He also welcomed the thought of having Kaepernick’s voice to guide the league in making better decisions concerning what could be done in communities.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time.

“But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

Kaepernick, 32, has not played an NFL game since 2016 when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers and knelt during the national anthem before games to protest racial inequality.

Earlier in the month, Goodell released a video apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not listening to players’ concerns on racial inequality. He was criticized for not mentioning Kaepernick in the video.