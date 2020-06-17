Benefield: Coaches working to plan safe fall prep sports seasons

Rancho Cotate football coach Gehrig Hotaling has his plan all laid out. When he launches his team’s summer workouts Wednesday, there will be temperature checks, the signing of health waivers and an exact grouping of players who are allowed to work out with each other, with zero intermingling with other groups.

There will be masks and hand sanitizer and no sharing of equipment or water bottles.

Such are the rules under which local teams are starting the fall 2020 prep sports season. And that’s if there is a season. Officials, working under ever-changing health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic, continue to attempt to find a way forward for sports even as the start of the academic school year remains shrouded in uncertainty for many districts.

“I’m so conflicted,” Hotaling said. “One day I wake up, I think everything is great and we should be playing ball and the next day I wake up, I see the news and think there is no way we should be playing football. It changes daily, it changes by the minute.”

But at his core, Hotaling is excited to get back on the field with players.

“It’s important to keep hope alive and get the kids out of the house and doing physical fitness,” he said. “And to show them there is a light at the end of the tunnel — it may be very faint and dim, but maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Part of that light came when the state’s governing body for high school sports, the CIF, this week moved forward with preparing for the fall season. Athletes now have extra time to get participation physicals and there has been a lessening of restrictions on transfers if a student can prove a COVID-19-related hardship.

And this week marked the first big change for area programs as many coaches were released to meet with their teams and craft workouts that meet an array of protocols — many of which are hard to fathom in the context of the sports they cover.

Restrictions for summer workouts include no sharing of water bottles; groups working out can be no larger than 10 athletes; equipment — including balls — cannot be shared. The weight room is off-limits at this point.

Complicating matters for some leagues, different counties have different guidelines. And throughout the North Coast, districts differ in what they are currently allowing. West County Union High School District and Ukiah Unified School District have not OK’d the start of team workouts. Cotati-Rohnert Park School District has given the green light as of Monday, including being able to use the football field for training. Private schools have been holding workout sessions.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, programs were OK’d to start up this week but teams are not yet allowed access to campuses. As an alternative, coaches are gathering kids in parks, or in Santa Rosa High cross country coach Carrie Joseph’s case, her lawn.

Joseph created an intricate schedule of health screens, temperature checks, group instruction and then launch when she met with her team for the first time Tuesday morning. Runners, masks at the ready, were sent off in groups of three to five — the same three to five they will run with for the next two weeks, per health guidelines. They were sent in waves, and in some cases in alternating directions, to prevent crossing on routes or inadvertently combining packs of athletes.