As President Donald Trump reminded us earlier this month, he is still very much opposed to kneeling during the national anthem. On Wednesday, he reminded us he's also not opposed to Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL.

Asked Wednesday at the White House if Kaepernick "should get another shot in the NFL," Trump replied, "If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability. He started off great and then he didn't end up very great, in terms as a player.

"He was terrific in his rookie year, I think he was very good in his second year, and then something happened," the president told Sinclair Broadcast Group. Kaepernick, a second-round pick in 2011 by the San Francisco 49ers, played in just three games and attempted just five passes as a rookie, but took over as the team's starting quarterback midway through his second season and led it on a Super Bowl run.

In his third season, his first as a full-time starter, Kaepernick led San Francisco to a second straight appearance in the NFC championship game, but the upward trajectory of his career stalled in 2014. Under a new head coach the following season, Jim Tomsula, he struggled on the field, was benched in favor of Blaine Gabbert and underwent shoulder surgery.

Two more surgical procedures that offseason contributed to Kaepernick failing to win back his starting job to begin the 2016 season, but by then he was making national headlines for being the first NFL player to kneel during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Starting in his presidential campaign and continuing after he took office, Trump was a frequent and vehement critic of those protests, at one point exclaiming at a rally that if "somebody disrespects our flag" NFL owners should say, "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out. He's fired!"

Meanwhile, Kaepernick was given the chance to start the 49ers' final 11 games of the 2016 season, and while the team went 1-10 in those games en route to a 2-14 season, he posted solid numbers, including 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions, a 90.7 passer rating and 468 yards rushing on 69 attempts, a 6.8 yard average. When Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017, though, he found little interest from NFL teams and has remained out of the league since then.

"So, his playing wasn't up to snuff," Trump said Wednesday of Kaepernick. "The answer is absolutely I would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can't play well, I think it would be very unfair."

Those comments echoed remarks made by Trump in August of 2019, when he said Kaepernick should get a chance to play in the NFL "if he's good enough."

Referring then to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he has a friendly relationship, Trump added, "I know these people [NFL owners]. They would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games. So I'd like to see it.

"Frankly, I'd love to see Kaepernick come in, if he's good enough. But I don't want to see him come in because somebody thinks it's a good PR move. If he's good enough, he will be in."