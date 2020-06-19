Subscribe

Montgomery boys soccer coach Jon Schwan has his teams at the top

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2020, 9:09PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Catching up

This article is the latest in a series of articles during the coronavirus pandemic highlighting some of the athletes and coaches who made 2019-20 special before prep sports were halted.

Soccer is a way of life for Montgomery boys soccer coach Jon Schwan, and it shows in the dominant success of the Vikings program he has built over the past decade.

Schwan, a 1998 Montgomery graduate, has coached the Vikings varsity squad since 2011. He has crafted a dynasty program that has placed Montgomery atop the heap in Sonoma County and made the Vikings consistently one of the elite soccer high schools in Northern California.

At the end of the 2020 season, Montgomery was ranked the No. 1 team in California and No. 7 nationally by MaxPreps, and ranked No. 2 nationally by the USA Today/United Soccer Coaches poll.

“We have been pretty fortunate. We get great players. If you can engage kids and empower them, you can get their buy-in,” Schwan said. “We try and provide a structure, create a culture.”

During Schwan’s 10-year tenure, Montgomery has been the North Bay League champion a half-dozen times, the North Coast Section (NCS) champion four times (2011, 2018, 2019 in Division 2 and 2020 in Division 1) and the CIF NorCal Division 1 champion in 2020. Even when Montgomery doesn’t win it all, the Vikings come close — they were NCS Division 2 runners-up in 2013, 2014 and 2017 and NorCal Division 1 runner-up in 2019.

The 2019-20 Vikings squad was a remarkable 26-0-1 (tied with Rancho Cotate) en route to the NCS title via a 3-2 victory over Berkeley, followed by a 3-1 come-from-behind road victory on March 7 over Jesuit of Carmichael for the NorCal crown.

The No. 2-seeded Vikings trailed 1-0 12 minutes into the first half to the No. 1 Marauders in the NorCal final. Montgomery didn’t panic against the favored school but instead scored the equalizer right before halftime and then won the second half 2-0 to grab the title.

“It was amazing to watch the boys that afternoon. It was one of the greatest moments in my coaching career by far,” Schwan said. “Not many people gave us a chance against Jesuit. I don’t think we were respected by the other team.”

The NorCal champion Vikings had it all — a quick-strike offense, midfield dominance led by Kevin Welch, a swarming defense, a prolific goal-scorer in Zack Batchelder (54 goals) and, perhaps above all, team chemistry.

“This year’s team might not have been the most talented I have had, but it was the most special,” Schwan said. “It was a brotherhood that had a family element. Everybody was pulling in the same direction.”

Schwan played JV soccer at Montgomery as a sophomore but found that coaching was his calling. At age 15, he started volunteer coaching at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, which is half a block from the Montgomery campus.

Schwan then coached at the Annadel Soccer Club at 18 and the Rincon Valley Little League at 19. At the high school level, Schwan coached the Vikings JV team in 2007 and 2008 and Santa Rosa varsity in 2009 and 2009 before finding a permanent home with the Montgomery varsity team. Schwan credits his wife, Katie, for her support of his coaching career, which he said was tricky when he had young kids.

Catching up

This article is the latest in a series of articles during the coronavirus pandemic highlighting some of the athletes and coaches who made 2019-20 special before prep sports were halted.

“Experience is a big teacher. I am a better coach than I was nine years ago,” Schwan said of his evolving coaching acumen. “Kids are becoming better players technically. If you can engage the kids, you can empower them. It’s all about communication and making the kids feel like they are a part of something.”

Schwan, who also currently coaches the U-17 boys Santa Rosa United club team, has two daughters who play soccer — Montgomery freshman Janae and younger daughter Danica, who is in elementary school. He has coached his daughters at different times but now is mostly a parent in the stands cheering them on.

“I probably have more fun than my daughters do. I can be a little harder on them than the other players,” said Schwan about coaching his daughters. “It’s tough to watch your kids play when you are a coach. You have to let go — it’s about them, not you.”

Schwan said that Santa Rosa is a hotbed of talent for youth soccer and that Montgomery has a rich soccer history. There are at least six current high school coaches in Sonoma County who played at Montgomery, according to Schwan.

Montgomery has 70-80 kids try-out every year for the combined JV and varsity programs, with 45 players making it between the two teams.

“I don’t like cutting kids — I really, really don’t. It’s my least favorite part of the job and the worst day of the year,” he said. “I take it as a compliment that we have so many kids that want to play soccer at Montgomery.”

The players who do make Schwan’s squad are immersed in a culture of fun, discipline and competition.

“Discipline equals freedom. Guys know they have got to perform to keep their minutes up,” Schwan said. “The thing I want the boys to know is like anything in life, you have to show up and put the work in. If you do it the right way you are going to get better and get rewarded. It is not always a walk in the park.”

Schwan, 40, runs his own window-cleaning service as his main profession and is philosophical when asked how long he plans to coach at Montgomery.

“There is a part of me that says they’ll have to kick me out or bury me under the field, but I’ll take it one year at a time,” Schwan said. “I don’t know if people really get the level of pride I take in the program — I really appreciate the players. I have a feeling of pride for all the boys on my teams, second only to my own kids.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine