Montgomery boys soccer coach Jon Schwan has his teams at the top

This article is the latest in a series of articles during the coronavirus pandemic highlighting some of the athletes and coaches who made 2019-20 special before prep sports were halted.

Soccer is a way of life for Montgomery boys soccer coach Jon Schwan, and it shows in the dominant success of the Vikings program he has built over the past decade.

Schwan, a 1998 Montgomery graduate, has coached the Vikings varsity squad since 2011. He has crafted a dynasty program that has placed Montgomery atop the heap in Sonoma County and made the Vikings consistently one of the elite soccer high schools in Northern California.

At the end of the 2020 season, Montgomery was ranked the No. 1 team in California and No. 7 nationally by MaxPreps, and ranked No. 2 nationally by the USA Today/United Soccer Coaches poll.

“We have been pretty fortunate. We get great players. If you can engage kids and empower them, you can get their buy-in,” Schwan said. “We try and provide a structure, create a culture.”

During Schwan’s 10-year tenure, Montgomery has been the North Bay League champion a half-dozen times, the North Coast Section (NCS) champion four times (2011, 2018, 2019 in Division 2 and 2020 in Division 1) and the CIF NorCal Division 1 champion in 2020. Even when Montgomery doesn’t win it all, the Vikings come close — they were NCS Division 2 runners-up in 2013, 2014 and 2017 and NorCal Division 1 runner-up in 2019.

The 2019-20 Vikings squad was a remarkable 26-0-1 (tied with Rancho Cotate) en route to the NCS title via a 3-2 victory over Berkeley, followed by a 3-1 come-from-behind road victory on March 7 over Jesuit of Carmichael for the NorCal crown.

The No. 2-seeded Vikings trailed 1-0 12 minutes into the first half to the No. 1 Marauders in the NorCal final. Montgomery didn’t panic against the favored school but instead scored the equalizer right before halftime and then won the second half 2-0 to grab the title.

“It was amazing to watch the boys that afternoon. It was one of the greatest moments in my coaching career by far,” Schwan said. “Not many people gave us a chance against Jesuit. I don’t think we were respected by the other team.”

The NorCal champion Vikings had it all — a quick-strike offense, midfield dominance led by Kevin Welch, a swarming defense, a prolific goal-scorer in Zack Batchelder (54 goals) and, perhaps above all, team chemistry.

“This year’s team might not have been the most talented I have had, but it was the most special,” Schwan said. “It was a brotherhood that had a family element. Everybody was pulling in the same direction.”

Schwan played JV soccer at Montgomery as a sophomore but found that coaching was his calling. At age 15, he started volunteer coaching at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, which is half a block from the Montgomery campus.

Schwan then coached at the Annadel Soccer Club at 18 and the Rincon Valley Little League at 19. At the high school level, Schwan coached the Vikings JV team in 2007 and 2008 and Santa Rosa varsity in 2009 and 2009 before finding a permanent home with the Montgomery varsity team. Schwan credits his wife, Katie, for her support of his coaching career, which he said was tricky when he had young kids.