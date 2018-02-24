Men's hockey loss the latest high-profile Olympic disappointment for Canada

Canada’s rough run at the Olympics got a whole lot worse Friday.

The two-time defending gold medalists in men’s hockey suffered a shocking 4-3 loss to relatively unheralded Germany in the semifinal round, guaranteeing the hockey-mad country its worst finish at the games in 12 years. One day earlier, the Canadian women’s hockey team lost to the United States in a shootout, ending its run of four consecutive gold medal finishes.

German men’s hockey players had never won more than a bronze medal in Olympic hockey, finishing third as a unified country in 1932 and replicating the feat as West Germany in 1976. The country failed to qualify for the Olympic tournament four years ago and finished no higher than sixth in the six Olympics that preceded those Sochi Games. The Germans were listed by oddsmakers as plus-386 moneyline underdogs before Friday’s game, implying just a 21 percent chance of victory.

With goals from Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager, the Germans jumped to leads of 3-0 and 4-1 and staved off a furious empty-net barrage as the clock ticked down in the third period. Canada was playing without No. 1 goaltender Ben Scrivens, who was out with a shoulder/collarbone injury, but the loss could hardly be pinned on Canada’s goaltending. The team racked up 35 penalty minutes, and Gilbert Brule — who also scored for the Canadians — was ejected in the second period for a brutal hit to the head of Germany’s David Wolf at center ice. Two of Germany’s goals came on the power play.

Germany will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia for the gold medal Sunday. Canada was scheduled to face the Czech Republic for the bronze early today.

Canada also failed to live up to its billing in curling. Its men’s team, winner of three consecutive gold medals, lost to the United States in the semifinal round Thursday, then fell to Switzerland in the bronze medal match Friday. Its women’s team — the defending world champion — finished sixth, failing to medal for the first time in the six Olympics in which women’s curling has been on the program.