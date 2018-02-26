Oohs and ughs from Pyeongchang: Indelible memories

Wind, snow, ice or shine, the Winter Games had its share of golden moments that will forever be etched in Olympic lore.

The American men’s so-called Miracurl on Ice. Alina Zagitova. Ester Ledecka. Chloe Kim. The U.S. women’s hockey team.

There were also several not-so-spectacular performances in South Korea — and will be equally as memorable.

Russian doping. Jocelyne Larocque. Shani Davis. The U.S. men’s Alpine team.

Here’s a look at the oohs and ughs of the Pyeongchang Games:

OOHS

U.S. MEN’S CURLING TEAM: Skipper John Shuster’s squad won the first gold in team history by topping Sweden 10-7 in the final, giving the Americans only their second curling medal — with the first coming in a bronze-medal game at the 2006 Turin Games.

ESTER LEDECKA: The star from the Czech Republic won a stunning gold in super-G in Alpine skiing and then added a snowboarding gold to become the first woman to win gold in two sports in the same Winter Games .

ALINA ZAGITOVA: The 15-year-old skater became the first Russian gold medalist of the games , outpointing her countrywoman, friend and training partner, two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva.

CHLOE KIM: The 17-year-old from Torrance was one of the Olympics’ early darlings by dominating the women’s halfpipe snowboarding final and soaring to a gold medal.

U.S WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM: They snapped a 20-year drought by beating four-time defending champion Canada for the gold. Women’s hockey also benefited in general with a thrilling six-round shootout for gold — the first in a women’s gold-medal game.

NORWAY: The country set a Winter Games record with 39 medals, helped by the five won by cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen — the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time with 15 medals — and fellow cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who is just 21 but won three gold medals in four events in his first Olympics.

MARCEL HIRSCHER: The Austrian came to South Korea having done just about everything there was to do in ski racing — including a record six consecutive overall World Cup titles — except win an Olympic gold medal. He went out and won two golds: in the Alpine combined and the giant slalom.

TESSA VIRTUE AND SCOTT MOIR: They became the most-decorated figure skaters in games history, taking gold in ice dance for the second time and helping Canada win the team event. They have five medals, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, silvers at Sochi in ice dance and the team competition.

ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR: The American bobsledder’s career was nearly derailed by a concussion, but she won silver in South Korea — despite a bad Achilles’.

MARTIN FOURCADE: The biathlete won three gold medals and, by lifting his career tally to five, became the most decorated Olympic champion in French history.

GUS KENWORTHY: The American freestyle skier failed to win a medal — he didn’t even land a run in the slopestyle final. But Kenworthy had a watershed Olympic moment for the LGBTQ community when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend, Matt Wilkas, at the bottom of the hill.

MIKAELA SHIFFRIN: No, the American skier didn’t win five medals. She didn’t even enter five events after windy weather played havoc with the Alpine schedule. But she did win a gold in the giant slalom and a silver in the combined.