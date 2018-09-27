s
Giants' Bruce Bochy told he'll be back as manager

KERRY CROWLEY
MERCURY NEWS | September 26, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO — After dismissing general manager Bobby Evans on Monday, the Giants are bracing for more changes in what promises to be a turbulent offseason.

Though the front office and roster could be overhauled in the coming months, one high-profile member of the organization has been assured his job is safe.

Bruce Bochy will return for his 13th season as the Giants’ manager and his 25th season at the helm of a big-league club. Though the Giants have not discussed a contract extension with Bochy, he’ll continue to manage at least through the final year of his deal, which expires after next season.

“Really didn’t have a conversation, to be honest,” Bochy said. “I’m signed through next year and so until you’re told otherwise, you expect to be back.”

Giants CEO Larry Baer said Evans’ replacement will have full authority to run the franchise’s baseball operations department, but that person will not select a new manager this year. Though Bochy and Baer have not discussed the manager’s future beyond 2019, Bochy isn’t concerned about his potential status as a lame duck.

“Not for me, and I don’t want them to have that on their plate, either,” Bochy said. “I’ve told them that. I’m signed and I’m good right now. Let’s just concentrate on what we need to do and that’s make this team better. I have zero concern about it.”

During 12 seasons with the San Diego Padres and 12 with the San Francisco Giants, Bochy has worked under just four general managers. While Baer expressed a desire to hire a “next-gen” front office leader, Bochy isn’t concerned about how an old-school approach might blend with his new general manager’s methods.

“My job is to make it work,” Bochy said. “I think it’s a wait and see what we do there and who’s going to be the one in charge.”

Baer said the Giants would be open to hiring the best man or woman for the job, leaving the door open for the franchise to potentially hire the first female general manager in the sport’s history.

New York Yankees assistant general manager Jean Afterman has emerged as an early candidate for the job, as she boasts an extensive background in one of baseball’s top organizations, as well as Bay Area ties.

Afterman attended Lowell High School in San Francisco with Baer and graduated from Cal before becoming the highest-ranking female executive in baseball.

Other baseball executives who fit the Giants’ “next-gen” criteria include Bay Area native Kevan Graves, a Pirates assistant general manager; Cubs vice president of player development Jason McLeod; Braves director of major league operations Alex Tamin and Major League Baseball senior vice president of baseball operations Kim Ng.

Regardless of who the Giants hire and how they adjust the roster this offseason, Bochy reiterated his passion for the job and said he’s excited to remain in his role heading into next year.

“Have I never lost my fire? Well, ask a couple guys last night in the dugout,” Bochy said. “If I did that, I would not be here. I love what I’m doing. I want to get back. I’d love to have another shot at the postseason. Like I said, I thought the plan was pretty good. Unfortunately, we had to deal with a lot.”

