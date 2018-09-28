Will A's go with traditional starter or 'opener' for wild-card game?

The question everyone will be pondering about the A’s from now until Wednesday’s AL wild-card game — manager Bob Melvin included — is who takes the mound as the starter?

It’s a situation that is truly unique to any other team that has come before them when approaching the all-important game. Will it be Mike Fiers or Edwin Jackson? Could they be bold enough to actually become the first team to utilize reliever Liam Hendriks as the “opener” and bullpen a playoff game?

It won’t be an easy decision, and it certainly won’t be quick. A’s GM David Forst held meetings with Melvin and pitching coach Scott Emerson starting Thursday, when the team had an off day before the start of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, to go over the different scenarios.

“I don’t know right now how we’ll address it,” Forst said in an interview with MLB Network Radio. “In September we’ve gone with more bullpen games than just traditional starters. It will depend on their lineup, if we’re definitely playing at Yankee Stadium and how some guys have performed there; there’s a lot of factors. We probably will take as much time as we can over the next week to make those decisions.”

The chance of hosting the wild-card game is not completely dead, but it is on life support. After the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, New York’s magic number to clinch the top wild-card spot is down to one with three games left for each team to play.

There really are just three options here for the A’s. Brett Anderson has been way too inconsistent to even be considered an option, and Trevor Cahill has struggled mightily in his last few starts.

Let’s weigh the pros and cons of each potential options the A’s have.

Edwin Jackson

Pro: Jackson has been very consistent since the day he arrived to the A’s clubhouse June 25. The A’s are 13-3 in his 16 starts, and the right-hander has allowed three earned runs or less in 13 of those outings.

In terms of experience, nobody even comes close to Jackson’s 16 years in the majors.

He’s been through it all, winning a World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He lost the only start he made in that series against the Rangers, but pitched decent with three runs allowed over 5⅓ innings.

With the type of offense the A’s possess, they’d take that pitching line against the Yankees in a heartbeat.

Con: The career numbers for Jackson at Yankee Stadium are not pretty. He’s 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four games at the new Yankee Stadium, two of those outings as a reliever. Jackson has revived his career this season, but history is not on his side when pitching in New York.

Mike Fiers

Pro: Just like Jackson, Fiers has been consistent since his arrival via trade last month. The A’s have been victorious in eight of his nine starts, and Fiers has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of those nine.

Con: Fiers is experienced with eight big-league seasons, but there aren’t a whole lot of postseasons under his belt. He’s pitched in one playoff game, an inning of relief with the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 ALDS.