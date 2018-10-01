s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

A’s fall to Angels 5-4 in season finale

BETH HARRIS
ASSOCIATED PRESS | September 30, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ANAHEIM — The Oakland Athletics are headed to the AL wild-card game off a late-inning loss that did nothing to shake their confidence.

Taylor Ward hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth to help the Angels rally past the A’s 5-4 on Sunday in Mike Scioscia’s finale after 19 seasons as Los Angeles manager.

The A’s (97-65) will face the Yankees in New York in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday.

“The best part of this year is that we have been competitive and we’re going to the playoffs,” Khris Davis said. “Teams fear us and that’s a great feeling.”

Oakland finished its winningest season since getting 96 wins in 2013. The 22-game improvement from last season was the third-best in franchise history.

“We don’t like the way this game ended, but we’re thrilled where we’re going,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The guys have had fun but the postseason is a whole different level.”

Oakland starter Brett Anderson allowed two runs and four hits in three innings. He was struck on the rear end by Shohei Ohtani’s liner, struck out one more batter to finish the third inning and left the game.

“I’ll be sore and I’ll have to get treatment, but I’ll be fine and ready to go this week,” Anderson said.

With Los Angeles trailing 4-2, Ohtani singled off Chris Hatcher (3-3) leading off the ninth, Jefry Marte hit an RBI double and Ward followed with a drive to left-center.

“Our relievers pitched well today until the ninth. We only gave up one hit from the third to the eighth inning,” Melvin said. “Our roster is set for players, but we have a few things to discuss about the pitchers. We’ll do that in the next day or so.”

Davis went 0 for 2 with a strikeout, then was replaced in the sixth. He finished with a major league-leading 48 home runs, was second with 123 RBIs and hit exactly .247 average for the fourth straight season.

Melvin admitted he’s biased, but his pick for AL MVP is Davis.

“Khris has hit more clutch home runs for us in clutch situations all season,” he said. “Matt Chapman also has had a great year, but Khris Davis needs to be in the MVP discussion.”

Stephen Piscotty and Franklin Barreto hit two-run homers for the A’s. Barreto’s was his first since Aug. 1 against Toronto.

Scioscia, the longest-tenured manager in the major leagues, finished 1,650-1,428, including 80-82 this year. He led the franchise to its only World Series title in 2002.

Los Angeles missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and had three straight losing seasons for the first time under Scioscia, who turns 60 in November.

During the game, Scioscia sat on the bench and talked with his staff, while first-base coach Alfredo Griffin stood in Scioscia’s usual spot to the right of the dugout steps. Later, third-base coach Dino Ebel took Griffin’s place.

Parker Bridwell (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Ohtani went 1 for 4 with a strikeout and finished his rookie season with a .285 average, 22 homers and 61 RBIs to go along with a 4-2 record and 3.31 ERA in 10 starts. The two-way Japanese sensation is set to have Tommy John surgery this week.

Most Popular Stories
Several people detained in pot-related Santa Rosa shooting
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
‘We just don’t go that way:’ Another fatality on rural route too perilous for some
Cardinal Newman officials shocked by arrest of ex-MLB pitcher, 1984 grad on sex abuse charges
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from ex-boyfriend

Mike Trout was 0 for 1 with a flyout and wound up hitting .312 with 38 homers and 79 RBIs.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker gave up two runs and two hits in three innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Most Popular Stories
‘We just don’t go that way:’ Another fatality on rural route too perilous for some
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
Several people detained in pot-related Santa Rosa shooting
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from ex-boyfriend
Prominent Santa Rosa murals to be demolished
Cardinal Newman officials shocked by arrest of ex-MLB pitcher, 1984 grad on sex abuse charges
Quake rattles Bay Area  </
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
Show Comment