s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Giants end season with 15-0 loss vs. Dodgers

JANIE MCCAULEY
ASSOCIATED PRESS | September 30, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Dodgers want no part of a wild-card game or the long flight that would come with it.

The plan: another NL West crown.

Max Muncy and his free-swinging Dodgers mates are headed for a one-game showdown against Colorado to determine the division winner back home, jumping on the San Francisco Giants from the start Sunday in a 15-0 win for a weekend sweep.

The Rockies routed Washington 12-0 at Coors Field, setting up a tiebreaker at Dodger Stadium today that the home team has every intention of taking. The winner gets the division and hosts Atlanta in the best-of-five Division Series starting Thursday; the loser is on the road for the NL wild-card game Tuesday against the loser of today’s Brewers- Cubs NL Central tiebreaker.

“We’d rather win the division than be the wild card,” Matt Kemp said. “We’re going to play it like any game we’ve been playing this last month. We’ve been playing each game like a playoff game. We’ve got to keep it going. I don’t think we want to go to the East Coast to play a one-game playoff, we’d rather have a series to play and play that series.”

Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers (91-71) as the defending NL champions try for a sixth straight West title.

Rich Hill pitched two-hit ball for seven innings to keep the playoff-bound Dodgers on a roll. The lefty found out when he woke up just before 8 a.m. Sunday he would start, having gone to bed early for him to ensure enough sleep for the possibility he would be pitching.

“The biggest thing is that everybody continues to go up there and give that effort, no matter what the situation is,” he said.

Manny Machado, Kemp and Muncy all joined the hit parade as Los Angeles left nothing to chance in Game No. 162. Kemp had a two-run double and RBI single among his three hits, while Muncy and Brian Dozier each hit two-run homers.

Los Angeles followed up an 18-hit performance Saturday with 16 more to finish with 43 in the three-game series.

Chris Taylor drew a walk from Andrew Suarez (7-13) to get the Dodgers going Sunday, Justin Turner followed with an RBI double and the rout was on. Dozier’s drive and a two-run double by Kemp highlighted a seven-run third inning.

Hill (11-5) completed a 5-0 September and won for the sixth time in seven outings beginning Aug. 24. The lefty retired the first 10 batters in order before Joe Panik’s single in the fourth.

San Francisco went a majors- worst 5-21 in September but improved on its last-place 2017 finish of 64-98 by nine wins.

“No question that’s the last way we wanted this thing to go out,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

PENCE’S FAREWELL?

Hunter Pence went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in what was likely his final game with the Giants after 6½ years. There were pins and signs reading “GR8FUL.”

Pence received big cheers from the sellout crowd as he ran to the outfield some 20 minutes before first pitch and he waved and clapped in appreciation.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'

Then out in AT&T Park’s vast right field for perhaps the final time in a Giants uniform, he tipped his cap every direction to the rousing ovation. He did the same with his batting helmet before stepping in to lead off the bottom of the first. A Pence highlight video showed before the bottom of the ninth.

“Pure joy. I really just feel a tremendous amount of joy for this organization, these fans, the stadium,” Pence said. “It’s been just unbelievable to play here. You never know, I could come back ... but it is unknown and it really was just amazing.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment