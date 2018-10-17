Barber: Warriors hoping to avoid repeat of last year's sluggish start

OAKLAND — The Warriors outlasted an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder team in Tuesday night’s regular-season opener, but rest assured that not every game will be this easy in 2018-19.

On the other hand: Maybe a lot of them will be easy. At least, much easier than they were last season.

That might sound like an odd statement, considering that 2017-18 ended pretty much the way the Warriors and their fans had envisioned, with Steve Kerr’s team spraying carbonated beverages on one another to celebrate their third NBA championship in four years. That achievement was lavishly celebrated at Oracle Arena on Tuesday as the Warriors unveiled their newest banner and received their newest commemorative rings.

But those connecting images — the party at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland in June and the ring ceremony here on Tuesday — obscure much of what happened last season. Because the Warriors’ 2017-18 season was anything but easy. It was a grind throughout the regular season, and briefly again in the Western Conference finals when Golden State fell behind Houston three games to two.

The Warriors’ confidence in their ability to hit the gas never wavered last season, even as they lost multiple games to lesser foes. But they rarely seemed right — rarely seemed like the Warriors — until the postseason began. Before that, they suffered from an unhealthy mix of complacency and mental fatigue.

In fact, they were tired when the season began.

“Last year, we had the same team coming back,” Steve Kerr said before Tuesday’s game. “It was a difficult preseason. Game One felt like Game 41. Lots of guys said that to me.”

Ah, the summer of 2017. It wasn’t kind to the Warriors. They had cruised to the NBA title that June, but the league shrank the offseason by a little, and sent Golden State to China for a couple of preseason games. By the time the preseason began, the Warriors never really had time to reset.

They lost the season opener at home to Houston, and lost again at Memphis four days later to fall to 1-2. They regrouped to win 58 games, no small feat. But you remember what last season looked like. It was choppy, ragged. At times the Warriors were downright terrible.

As Kerr suggested, part of the problem was that he and his players had no new puzzles to solve. With only minor tweaks, the same team was coming back in the fall of 2017 to defend its championship. That’s not true this time around. I believe that part of the reasoning in signing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was to create a healthy challenge.

Anyway, this summer felt completely different from the last. Kerr and general manager Bob Myers encouraged players to get away from the office. And they obliged.

“This offseason, I think people went away more than ever,” Myers said at Warriors Media Day earlier this month. “You talk to other GMs, and their guys are working out. I think it was healthy. This has been four years (of NBA Finals) for a lot of ’em.”

This time, there was no trip to China. In fact, everything in the summer of ’18 happened in California or Las Vegas. It was a low-key version of ramping up for the season.