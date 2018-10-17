The Maria Carrillo Pumas put away the North Bay League-Oak Division girls’ tennis title with a 5-2 win over host Cardinal Newman Tuesday.
The Pumas won all four singles matches: Sophia Nguyen beat Georgina Sierocinski 6-2, 6-0; Teresa Liang defeated Ana Negri 6-0. 6-1; Mia Bittner beat Katrina Swenson-Aguirre 6-2, 6-2 and Vaska Wysocki beat Isabella Brunner 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, Cardinal Newman’s Mimi Almy and Lizzy Foley beat Carrillo’s Morgan Hoyt and Suyeon Shin 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; Carrillo’s Cassia Lee and Aurora Lee beat Newman’s Audrey Seymore and Elizabeth Hale 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; and Newman’s Lindsey Ammons and Jenna Rafla-Yuan beat Carrillo’s Ella Peirce and Sophia Perinotto, 6-1, 6-1.