OAKLAND — The Warriors’ new arrival has not had much time recently to explore the Bay Area. Jonas Jerebko is too busy figuring out how to fit in with the Warriors.

The Warriors even had the day off on Wednesday. That mostly meant Jerebko had more time to learn. Following the Warriors’ season-opening win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco asked Jerebko if he planned to go to the practice facility on Wednesday to resume their daily work with the team’s younger players. Jerebko already planned to keep his day clear for it.

“We’re still learning how to play with each other,” Jerebko said. “We got a couple of new guys trying to learn the plays.”

One of those new guys is Jerebko, whom the Warriors signed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal last summer after the Utah Jazz waived him both to save money and to carve out playing time for their younger players.

It sounds absurd to Jerebko about wanting a revenge game when the Warriors (1-0) play in Utah (1-0) Friday after spending only one season with the Jazz. “I don’t really care about them anymore,” said Jerebko, though he said he still remains “good friends” with his former teammates.

Jerebko has other things to worry about regarding his second regular-season game with the Warriors. They acquired the 6-foot-10, 231- pound player believing he could add positional versatility at small and power forward as well as outside shooting. Through five exhibitions and a season opener, though, Jerebko has offered little of it.

Jerebko went scoreless and played only six minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Thunder. He averaged 3.8 points on 31.8 percent shooting and 3.4 rebounds in only 14.8 minutes through five exhibition games. And though he prefers the Warriors’ quick ball and player movement over his spot-up shooting role with the Jazz, he admittedly does not feel comfortable.

“You have to adapt to the new system,” Jerebko said. “It’s not going to be in two weeks. It’s going to take some time.”

Hence, Jerebko has spent his early mornings and days off reporting to the Warriors practice facility for more learning.

“I’m trying to be early and I’m trying to get the work in I can and run through the plays until they’re in my backbone,” Jerebko said. “I’m going to keep doing that.”

Neither the Warriors nor Jerebko have expressed concern. He has played one regular-season game, after all. The Warriors also cited Jerebko’s nine-year NBA career that included stops with the Detroit Pistons (2009-2015), Boston Celtics (2015-2017) and the Jazz last season.

During that stretch, Jerebko averaged 6.2 points, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point range along with 4.0 rebounds.

As the Phoenix Suns’ former general manager, Kerr became intrigued with Jerebko’s size and versatility when he saw one of the Swedish native’s pre-draft workouts in 2009. The Pistons then selected him at No. 39. Since then, Kerr attributed Jerebko’s conservative playing time to fluid rotations and early hiccups as a small sample size.

“He’s going to enjoy playing our style,” Kerr predicted. “He’s capable of stepping out, making a 3 and making a play. He can bang inside with the big guys.”