s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers blunder to 39-10 loss to Rams

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | October 21, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

SANTA CLARA – The game was part tragedy, part comedy. It was tragicomedy.

The 49ers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams 39-10 — a comically lopsided score.

Before Sunday’s game, the 49ers unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Dwight Clark making The Catch. Clark died tragically of ALS on June 4.

The current 49ers receivers no-showed the game, doing nothing to honor Clark’s legacy and the most iconic touchdown catch in franchise and NFL history. They caught four passes total. They played like the Invisible Men. It was comical.

The 49ers also honored their 1994 team, which won the Super Bowl. They invited 20 former coaches and players from the championship squad and gave them a ceremony on the field during halftime. Steve Young, Jerry Rice and George Seifert all were there.

The current 49ers even wore all-white jerseys, which the players haven’t worn since the 1994 season. Another homage to their glorious past, although the current 49ers did not come close to honoring the excellence of the 1994 team, which lost just one home game all season.

While the 49ers celebrated that team and its pristine jerseys, the current team committed four turnovers, lost its second straight game at home by double digits and fell to 1-6 on the season. Comedy.

To top it all off, R&B singer Montell Jordan sang his smash hit “This Is How We Do It” during halftime. That song came out a week after the 1994 49ers won the Super Bowl. Another tribute to their era of dominance.

During Jordan’s performance, he changed the lyrics to the chorus. Instead of singing, “South Central does it like nobody does,” he sang, “The 49ers do it like nobody does.”

Jordan had a point. This year’s 49ers commit turnovers like nobody does and lose games like nobody does. On Sunday, they embarrassed themselves, their alumni, ownership and fans like nobody does. High comedy.

“It’s always embarrassing when you lose like that,” head coach Kyle Shanahan explained during his postgame press conference. “We’ve got pride and we’re also confident in what we do. We’re not proud of our record right now. We’re definitely not proud of today. We’re not into any moral victories here. We were as far away from one as we could have been today. We have to fix the turnovers. Once we fix the turnovers, then we have a chance to start playing football.”

The 49ers defense played football Sunday — decent football. It limited the Rams offense to 185 passing yards and 4.2 yards per rush. The defense was not problem.

The offense was. It did not come ready to play.

After the defense forced the Rams to go three and out during their first series of the game, the 49ers offense got the ball and gave it right back. C.J. Beathard fumbled while taking a sack and the Rams recovered.

“I thought we were moving the ball (on offense) pretty well on our first drive,” Shanahan said. “Then, we fumbled. It’s hard to defend when you have results like that.”

The 49ers’ offense killed the 49ers defense, which repeatedly had to defend a short field. After Beathard’s fumble in the first quarter, the Rams took over from the 49ers’ 44-yard line, drove 27 yards, kicked a field goal and took a 3-0 lead.

Most Popular Stories
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

With 1:13 left in the first quarter, running back Matt Breida fumbled, the Rams recovered at the 49ers 21, scored a touchdown four plays later and took a 10-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, the Rams blocked a punt, the ball bounced through the back of the end zone for a safety and they took a 12-0 lead.

After the kickoff, the Rams offense started from its 47-yard line, drove only 34-yards, kicked another field goal and took a 15-0 lead.

The 49ers got the ball back, and Beathard immediately threw an interception – his second turnover of the game. The Rams recovered at their 40, drove 60 yards, scored another touchdown and took a 22-0 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, after the 49ers scored their only touchdown, Beathard committed his second interception. The Rams started at the 49ers 27, scored a touchdown two plays later and took a 32-7 lead.

That was the game.

Afterward, a reporter asked Shanahan what he can do to eliminate the mistakes and turnovers.

“If it was just one thing, you could say one thing,” Shanahan said. “If it was just one guy, you’d say one guy. But, it’s an accumulation of a number of things. We need to get better. We need to protect the ball. We talk about protecting the ball. You keep preaching those same things. You keep drilling those same things and you expect it to get better the more you work at it. If it doesn’t, you’ve got to find people who do take care of it.”

One person who doesn’t take care of the football is Beathard. He has committed 10 turnovers in four starts this season. His quarterback rating was 56.1 against the Rams.

“It’s not just C.J.,” Shanahan insisted. “It’s everyone. The quarterback, when the ball leaves his hands, he’s going to get credit for that turnover, but by no means is it 100 percent on C.J. Of course, he’s got to do better. I’ve got to do better and we’ve got to do a lot better around him.”

Fine. But, why not bench Beathard just to see if another quarterback can protect the ball better?

“Because C.J. is the best quarterback we have in our building.”

That, football fans, is the essence of tragicomedy.

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment