s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Raiders' Derek Carr fires back at report of discord

JERRY MCDONALD
MERCURY NEWS | October 23, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ALAMEDA — Derek Carr is under siege, and not just when he drops back to pass.

With the Raiders having already traded away former cornerstone players Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, there is speculation that the Raiders’ franchise quarterback could be next.

Add to that a column on the subscription site “The Athletic” describing “a fractured relationship with his teammates,” which included a “loss of confidence in their on-field leader.”

Carr, who did not speak to reporters Monday after Cooper was traded, gave his answer Tuesday morning on Twitter:

“I’m a Raider. It’s not a popular thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

Carr was sacked four times in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before the bye. On the fourth and final sack by Jaran Reed, Carr appeared stricken as he injured his left arm. Coach Jon Gruden determined he would remove Carr from the game at that point, but it wasn’t necessary. The Raiders never got the ball back.

According to The Athletic column by Marcus Thompson, Carr’s facial expressions and reaction at the time of the fourth sack — “film showed what looked at him crying” — would make it difficult for the quarterback to be leader.

Darren Carr, one of Carr’s two older brothers, responded on Twitter with a medical list of injuries his sibling had endured since becoming the Raiders quarterback in 2014:

“Hit 16 times in that game

Broken pinky finger (throwing hand)

Sprained thumb (throwing hand)

Knee sprain (MCL) Grade 2

High ankle sprain grade 3

Concussion Grade 1

Chest/ribs bruised

3 broken bones in his back

Broken Fibula in his leg

2 Missed games (because they made him)”

That prompted another tweet from Derek:

“Don’t even waste your time with this big bro. On the ground I yelled get me up, get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

For what it’s worth, Gruden has questioned Carr’s risky decision-making on occasion but never his quarterback’s courage, intelligence or ability to lead.

New kicker signed

Kicker Daniel Carlson was signed and the team and waived Matt McCrane.

Oakland also promoted receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland from the practice squad Tuesday to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

Carlson was a fifth-round pick by Minnesota this season after setting the SEC record for career points in college at Auburn. He was released after two games with the Vikings. He missed three field goals in a tie against Green Bay on Sept. 16, including tries from 35 and 49 yards in overtime.

McCrane kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime for Oakland on Sept. 30 against Cleveland, but has missed four kicks in three games and has struggled to generate touchbacks on kickoffs.

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment