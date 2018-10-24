ALAMEDA — Derek Carr is under siege, and not just when he drops back to pass.

With the Raiders having already traded away former cornerstone players Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, there is speculation that the Raiders’ franchise quarterback could be next.

Add to that a column on the subscription site “The Athletic” describing “a fractured relationship with his teammates,” which included a “loss of confidence in their on-field leader.”

Carr, who did not speak to reporters Monday after Cooper was traded, gave his answer Tuesday morning on Twitter:

“I’m a Raider. It’s not a popular thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

Carr was sacked four times in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before the bye. On the fourth and final sack by Jaran Reed, Carr appeared stricken as he injured his left arm. Coach Jon Gruden determined he would remove Carr from the game at that point, but it wasn’t necessary. The Raiders never got the ball back.

According to The Athletic column by Marcus Thompson, Carr’s facial expressions and reaction at the time of the fourth sack — “film showed what looked at him crying” — would make it difficult for the quarterback to be leader.

Darren Carr, one of Carr’s two older brothers, responded on Twitter with a medical list of injuries his sibling had endured since becoming the Raiders quarterback in 2014:

“Hit 16 times in that game

Broken pinky finger (throwing hand)

Sprained thumb (throwing hand)

Knee sprain (MCL) Grade 2

High ankle sprain grade 3

Concussion Grade 1

Chest/ribs bruised

3 broken bones in his back

Broken Fibula in his leg

2 Missed games (because they made him)”

That prompted another tweet from Derek:

“Don’t even waste your time with this big bro. On the ground I yelled get me up, get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

For what it’s worth, Gruden has questioned Carr’s risky decision-making on occasion but never his quarterback’s courage, intelligence or ability to lead.

New kicker signed

Kicker Daniel Carlson was signed and the team and waived Matt McCrane.

Oakland also promoted receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland from the practice squad Tuesday to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

Carlson was a fifth-round pick by Minnesota this season after setting the SEC record for career points in college at Auburn. He was released after two games with the Vikings. He missed three field goals in a tie against Green Bay on Sept. 16, including tries from 35 and 49 yards in overtime.

McCrane kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime for Oakland on Sept. 30 against Cleveland, but has missed four kicks in three games and has struggled to generate touchbacks on kickoffs.