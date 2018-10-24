s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan not ready to blow up season after 1-6 start

CHRIS BIDERMAN
THE SACRAMENTO BEE | October 23, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will be sticking with the blueprint they’ve constructed instead of blowing things up and going back to the drawing board.

The disastrous 1-6 record isn’t causing them to deviate from their long-term plan toward an eventual return to playoff contention, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

“Our record right now doesn’t impact the big picture,” he said. “It’s tough to deal with. It’s frustrating. We’re all working extremely hard and want much better results. But just because the record doesn’t show that isn’t going to make you doubt yourself and go rip up your plans to do something totally new.”

San Francisco, coming off its most lopsided defeat of the season Sunday to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams, is tied for the NFL’s worst record and poised for a top-10 draft pick for the fourth spring in a row, which hasn’t happened for the 49ers since 1962-65.

They find themselves wading through a lost season after entering with expectations to compete for a playoff spot. But the loss of franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 with an ACL tear in his left knee thwarted any possibility of a postseason trip for the first time since Jim Harbaugh’s penultimate campaign in 2013.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have taken the long-term approach to rebuilding a club that finished 2-14 when they took over in Febuary 2017. The 49ers have $40 million in cap space, according to Overthecap.com, and could have as much as $69 million next spring, which projects to be the seventh-most in the NFL.

“We knew when we came here it was going to take some time,” Shanahan said. “We want that to be as fast as possible, there’s no doubt about that. But you don’t want to make stupid decisions because of that.

“We’re trying to be smart in everything we do. We’re not trying to just do this a quick, easy-fix way. We’re trying to build this thing to last. And to do that, it does take some time. (We) planned on it going faster and it hasn’t so far. But, that doesn’t make me lose any confidence in what we’re doing or the people that we have here. I know we need to continue to work and continue to get better. But we’re going through a tough time right now. But that doesn’t change anything to me where I feel we’re going.”

Injuries and turnovers have been the most glaring themes to the season. Losing Garoppolo and $30 million running back Jerick McKinnon for the year dramatically changed the plan.

But the 49ers have also seen key young players regress in their development. The 2017 draft class that showed promise during the five-game winning streak last season isn’t living up to the hype, save for tight end George Kittle.

No. 3 overall draft pick Solomon Thomas doesn’t have a sack this season and hasn’t helped the team’s lackluster pass rush. Linebacker Reuben Foster started the year suspended and hasn’t been nearly as effective as he was late last year, when he was playing like one of the NFL’s premier inside linebackers. He missed three tackles Sunday and made just one, according to Pro Football Focus. The scouting service says Foster leads the team with 12 missed tackles.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has periodically lost his starting spot after his stirring two-interception rookie campaign. Free safety Adrian Colbert, a once-promising seventh-round pick, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a high ankle sprain Monday following a rough go to the early portion of his second campaign.

Shanahan was asked about the idea of sophomore slumps in the NFL.

Related Stories
Safety Colbert latest 49ers player to go down
Grant Cohn: Cure for what ails 49ers is to sign Kaepernick

“I think, percentage-wise, it happens to a lot of people,” he said. “That doesn’t mean everybody in their second year is like that. I think when you come in as a rookie, you don’t really know what to expect. You’re just wide-eyed and trying your hardest to make your dream come true and you don’t even look back.

“... You come back the next year and you want to take it to the next level. And you do a little bit more, you work more, (put) a little bit more pressure on yourself, try to do extra and you kind of forget what got you there. I think that does happen with people.”

But there’s a little bit of good news for the 49ers: Their next three opponents — the Cardinals, Giants and Raiders — had a combined record of 3-17. The 49ers’ seven previous opponents this season have a combined record of 29- 16-2.

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment