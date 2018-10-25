Scott Alexander, a left-handed reliever who graduated from Cardinal Newman High School who pitched at Sonoma State University, was added to the Dodgers’ roster for the World Series thanks in large part to his durability.
Alexander, a 29-year-old born in Santa Rosa, becomes the first SSU product to make it to the World Series, according to the school’s website.
Alexander was on the National League Division Series roster for the Dodgers but was not on the NL Championship Series roster. For the World Series, he replaced rookie Caleb Ferguson, another lefty but one with less ability to pitch on consecutive days.
“It was the ability to bounce back every day,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com of choosing Alexander for the Series spot. “The sinkerballer does add a different element, but it was more about the ability to pitch every day.”
Alexander made one appearance in the division series vs. Atlanta, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the Dodgers’ Game 3 loss.
Alexander, used almost exclusively for abbreviated appearances in September, finished the season with a 3.68 ERA.
Alexander played one season at SSU before being selected by Kansas City in the 2010 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He was traded by the Royals to the Dodgers this past offseason after posting a 2.78 ERA in 79 appearances over three seasons with Kansas City.
He made his major-league debut in 2015 with the Royals but did not make the postseason roster.