s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Doug Martin ready to take over in Raiders' backfield

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
ASSOCIATED PRESS | October 25, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ALAMEDA — Three years after his last 1,000-yard season, Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin is getting another chance to prove he can still be an effective player in the NFL.

Marshawn Lynch’s groin injury and subsequent surgery created a vacancy in the backfield and the Raiders are turning to Martin to fill the gap.

“I feel good, fresh legs,” Martin said Thursday. “I was just making sure that when it was time to go, I was ready.”

A two-time Pro Bowl back during his six-year stay with Tampa Bay, Martin expected to be a major part of coach Jon Gruden’s running game when he signed a one-year, $1.475 million contract with Oakland in the offseason.

The 29-year-old Martin instead has spent the majority of time as Lynch’s understudy, rushing for 99 yards on 27 carries.

That figures to change significantly with Lynch on injured reserve and out for at least two months.

“I’ve been a lead guy since high school, so it was definitely something that was difficult for me,” Martin said of his limited work. “But I’ve got people behind me, in my ear, telling me to keep working hard and keep pushing and your time will come.

“I’m 29, pushing 30, so it’s definitely an opportunity to show the rest of the league and the Raiders and everybody, all my doubters, that I can still play.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson doesn’t expect Oakland’s running game to change much despite the difference in running styles between Lynch and Martin.

Lynch is a more bruising runner who powers his way through defenders and often pushes the pile an extra three to five yards downfield, while Martin tends to be more of a finesse back.

“There’s a different style, a little bit, between those two runners,” Olson said. “Marshawn has a package of plays that suit his skills and Doug has a package of plays that suit his skills. They both fit within the system. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

How effective Martin can be remains uncertain. While he will be the primary back this week against Indianapolis, Oakland is also likely to lean more on third-down back Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Washington was inactive for the first six weeks of the season.

“We think Doug is the feature back,” Gruden said. “He’s ready to go. Jalen Richard has carved out a unique role. We’ll try to get more out of him as we have been doing in recent weeks. To have DeAndre back ... gives us some versatility that we’ll try to use as well.”

Martin rushed for 4,633 yards during six uneven seasons with Tampa Bay. He twice ran for more than 1,400 yards but failed to reach 500 in the other four years while missing extensive time with a variety of injuries.

Those injuries, Martin believes, were both a curse and a blessing. While it forced him to miss 28 games over five years, it also saved a lot of wear and tear on his body.

“I still have a lot of miles left on these wheels,” Martin said. “This is my seventh year in the league. I’m going to go out there and just play like I’ve been playing. I’ve started for about six years so I’m just doing what I do.”

Notes

LG Kelechi Osemele (knee) did not practice. Osemele also sat out Wednesday and has not played since getting hurt against Cleveland on Sept. 30. ... Former Raiders players and members of the front office will team up with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday to assemble care packages for U.S. troops overseas as part of Operation: Care and Comfort.

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment