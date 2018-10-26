s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Barber: Warriors are Stephen Curry's team again

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 25, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

OAKLAND — I went to a Warriors game Wednesday night, and a circus broke out.

Stephen Curry was the ringleader, the acrobat, the fire juggler, the Wizard tamer and occasionally the clown. He was everything. Curry launched ever more improbable shots, watched most of them go in, and celebrated with a repertoire of shimmies, shrugs and head wags during a 144-122 win against Washington. The atmosphere at Oracle Arena crackled.

“Some of the shooting was just mind-boggling. I mean, nobody’s ever done what he’s doing, pulling up from, I don’t know … ” Warriors coach Steve Kerr began. Someone yelled 32 feet, though the official stat book would show one from 34 in the second quarter.

“Seems like a couple of the ones he missed might have been even further,” Kerr continued. “And I wasn’t even mad that he took them. There’s a guy taking 40-footers, and you’re on the sidelines going, ‘Yeah. That’s a good shot.’ Explain that. I don’t think we’ve ever seen this before.”

The feeling was familiar. We’ve all seen Curry do this. But it was something of a throwback, too. Because even though Curry has cemented a place in Bay Area sports history, and in our hardened hearts, and even though he is a three-time NBA champion, he did this sort of thing a lot less in the previous two seasons than he did in the two seasons before that.

It wasn’t like Curry was mediocre, or even merely “good” in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He was clearly one of the best five or six players in the league during those seasons. But he didn’t match his two MVP seasons, 2014-15 and 2015-16, when he so frequently lit the Oracle fuse.

There were reasons for the downward arc. To oversimplify, I would summarize like this: Curry more or less reinvented basketball in 2015-16, his unanimous-MVP campaign. But the Warriors were stunned in the NBA Finals by Cleveland that year, so they signed Kevin Durant and found a different way to torment the league. Curry welcomed his new superstar teammate, but had trouble adjusting to the rearranged court. The first year they were together, Curry tended toward deference to Durant. His numbers sagged a bit.

Last season, Curry and Durant found more of a steady state. But like the rest of the Warriors, Curry went into 2017-18 already fatigued from a shortened offseason and a preseason trip to China. And later that season, he fought through a series of knee and ankle injuries. They wiped out much of his December, March and April.

Everyone praised Curry’s benevolence in embracing Durant in 2016-17. Everyone forgave him the injuries in 2017-18.

But be honest, a new picture had formed in our minds. Curry was still the greatest shooter in NBA history. But with Durant playing on the same court, and with the rest of the league figuring out some defensive solutions, we wouldn’t get to see that net-shredding Stephen Curry as frequently as we used to. He was a great player who had peaked around his 28th birthday.

Now Curry is destroying that narrative. He is once again proving himself unbounded by expectations.

He warned us this would happen. Curry came into this season boasting of his rejuvenation. After the Warriors finished sweeping the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on June 8, he took five weeks off and rested. This year, with wife Ayesha delivering their third baby, son Canon, on July 2, there were no exotic vacations or business trips in July; the family stayed home in the Bay Area.

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

Curry was in the gym, though, working with longtime trainer Brandon Payne to strengthen his core, legs and ankles, and to hone his mechanics, quickness and conditioning. Even when Curry took trips to Asia and Europe for Under Armour in September, he pared down the itinerary and reserved time for workouts.

“This is probably one of the best summers I’ve had in terms of my prep work going into a year, so I’m excited about what that’ll mean on the court,” Curry said at Media Day on Sept. 24.

Now we see why he was so amped up. Let me throw some numbers at you. Here are Curry’s scoring averages, overall field-goal percentages and 3-point shooting percentages over the first five games of each of the preceding four seasons:

2014-15: 27.6, 49.5, 41

2015-16: 35.8, 57.4, 51.9

2016-17: 25.2, 47.2, 43.2

2017-18: 29.1, 46.5, 36.5

You can see the pattern. Looking only at the first five games of the season, Curry was a star player in Kerr’s first year, exploded like a Fourth of July firework in Year 2, then fell back to earth a little; last year he bumped up his scoring, but needed more shots to get there.

And here are the numbers for the first five games of 2018-19: Curry is averaging 34.6 points, hitting 55 percent of his shots and 52.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. I admit it’s a small sample size. And a lot can happen on the way to the postseason, including cold spells, injuries and the integration of Boogie Cousins. But so far, 2018-19 Curry bears a strong resemblance to 2015-16 Curry, a frightening proposition for 29 NBA teams.

After Wednesday’s outburst, I asked Curry if he anticipated this torrid start.

Related Stories
Curry explodes for 51 points in Warriors' win

“I definitely expected it,” he said. “I expect it every year, in terms of I don’t wake up, what I do in the summers, and put all those hours in just to show up in the season with no confidence and no kind of rhythm. This summer, for a lot of different reasons, it was a great, kind of consistent approach to what I was trying to get out of my training. … The way I started, I just want to keep going.”

Curry isn’t just playing like an MVP again. He is playing with the joyful spirit that once defined him. During warmups before the Wizards game, he did a little dipsy-doodle in the lane, then tossed the ball so high into the air that it left the frame of the phone camera recording the moment; the ball plummeted to the court, bounced above the rim, kissed the glass and fell right into the hoop. Curry, who had been watching intently, zoomed around the court like an airplane.

He was showing his hand before a 51-point performance.

“The last three (pointer) in the first quarter, it was probably the funniest thing I’ve experienced on the court. Two guys on my team were yelling at me every time I got past the free-throw line, like, ‘Don’t pass it, don’t pass it. Better shoot it,’ and all that type of stuff. And I’m hearing that while I’m dribbling down. That’s kind of all the motivation you need just to launch it.”

One of those players was Durant. He’s an MVP himself, and he will get his points and have his dominant nights. But for the first time since the lanky forward arrived, this feels like Curry’s team again. We know that it used to be just that, but we forgot it could happen again.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment