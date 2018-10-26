OAKLAND — I went to a Warriors game Wednesday night, and a circus broke out.

Stephen Curry was the ringleader, the acrobat, the fire juggler, the Wizard tamer and occasionally the clown. He was everything. Curry launched ever more improbable shots, watched most of them go in, and celebrated with a repertoire of shimmies, shrugs and head wags during a 144-122 win against Washington. The atmosphere at Oracle Arena crackled.

“Some of the shooting was just mind-boggling. I mean, nobody’s ever done what he’s doing, pulling up from, I don’t know … ” Warriors coach Steve Kerr began. Someone yelled 32 feet, though the official stat book would show one from 34 in the second quarter.

“Seems like a couple of the ones he missed might have been even further,” Kerr continued. “And I wasn’t even mad that he took them. There’s a guy taking 40-footers, and you’re on the sidelines going, ‘Yeah. That’s a good shot.’ Explain that. I don’t think we’ve ever seen this before.”

The feeling was familiar. We’ve all seen Curry do this. But it was something of a throwback, too. Because even though Curry has cemented a place in Bay Area sports history, and in our hardened hearts, and even though he is a three-time NBA champion, he did this sort of thing a lot less in the previous two seasons than he did in the two seasons before that.

It wasn’t like Curry was mediocre, or even merely “good” in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He was clearly one of the best five or six players in the league during those seasons. But he didn’t match his two MVP seasons, 2014-15 and 2015-16, when he so frequently lit the Oracle fuse.

There were reasons for the downward arc. To oversimplify, I would summarize like this: Curry more or less reinvented basketball in 2015-16, his unanimous-MVP campaign. But the Warriors were stunned in the NBA Finals by Cleveland that year, so they signed Kevin Durant and found a different way to torment the league. Curry welcomed his new superstar teammate, but had trouble adjusting to the rearranged court. The first year they were together, Curry tended toward deference to Durant. His numbers sagged a bit.

Last season, Curry and Durant found more of a steady state. But like the rest of the Warriors, Curry went into 2017-18 already fatigued from a shortened offseason and a preseason trip to China. And later that season, he fought through a series of knee and ankle injuries. They wiped out much of his December, March and April.

Everyone praised Curry’s benevolence in embracing Durant in 2016-17. Everyone forgave him the injuries in 2017-18.

But be honest, a new picture had formed in our minds. Curry was still the greatest shooter in NBA history. But with Durant playing on the same court, and with the rest of the league figuring out some defensive solutions, we wouldn’t get to see that net-shredding Stephen Curry as frequently as we used to. He was a great player who had peaked around his 28th birthday.

Now Curry is destroying that narrative. He is once again proving himself unbounded by expectations.

He warned us this would happen. Curry came into this season boasting of his rejuvenation. After the Warriors finished sweeping the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on June 8, he took five weeks off and rested. This year, with wife Ayesha delivering their third baby, son Canon, on July 2, there were no exotic vacations or business trips in July; the family stayed home in the Bay Area.