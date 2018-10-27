The record-setting World Series game that wouldn't end

14: Previous record for longest World Series game by innings (three times — 1914, 2005, 2015)

7 hours, 20 minutes: New record for longest World Series game by time (Game 3 Friday night/Saturday morning)

5 hours, 41 minutes: Previous record for longest World Series game by time (Game 3 in 2005 between White Sox and Astros)

3: Home runs (Red Sox: Jackie Bradley Jr. in 8th inning; Dodgers: Joc Pederson in 3rd inning, Max Muncy in 18th inning)

2: Performances of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” by the stadium organist. It was played during the seventh-inning stretch and the second seventh-inning (14th inning) stretch.

Game 3 of the World Series kept going and going and going. It finally ended around 12:30 a.m. Pacific time. Here are some of the key numbers from the game, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, on a walk-off home run by Max Muncy:

LOS ANGELES — Brian Dozier swung bananas from a rope over the dugout railing.

How appropriate. The longest game in World Series history was bananas.

Twenty-three players on each team, including nine pitchers.

Eighteen innings — four more than any of the previous 662 World Series games.

Seven hours, 20 minutes — 1:39 longer than any Series game played before and 15 minutes more than all four games of the 1939 World Series combined.

Walker Buehler threw the first pitch in autumn twilight at 5:10 p.m. Max Muncy homered on the 561st and last at 12:30 a.m., when most of America was asleep and even fans in Alaska and in Hawaii were struggling to stay up.

Ernie Banks would have been happy — the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox filled his oft-said desire: Let’s play two! “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” was played twice, during the seventh-inning stretch and the 14th inning elongation.

“It was an amazing game,” Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig said. “I’m a little tired. But we’re ready to come back tomorrow.”

Then he looked at his watch and corrected himself.

“In a couple of hours,” Puig said.

Live from Hollywood: the Late Late Late Show: the Dodgers’ dramatic, draining, dizzying 3-2 victory Friday night cut their World Series deficit to 2-1.

“I think my beard got about 3 inches longer,” said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, whose red whiskers already were Santa length.

Soccer ends after 120 minutes and is decided by penalty kicks.

Even Wimbledon is instituting fifth-set tiebreakers next year when tied 12-12 after John Isner’s 70-68 first-round triumph over Nicolas Mahut in 2010 and Isner’s 26-24 semifinal defeat to Kevin Anderson this year.

No U.S. major team sport doubled the length of a game in its championship. Notably, a Boston team has been involved in the longest title match in all four of the major sports.

Only once has the Super Bowl gone to overtime, with only an extra 11:02 needed for New England’s win over Atlanta in 2017.

There have been only two NBA Finals games needing the extra 15 minutes of three overtimes, Boston’s victory over Phoenix in 1976 and the Suns’ win over Chicago in 1993 . The longest Stanley Cup final matchup was Edmonton’s win over Boston in the 1990 opener, a three-overtime affair requiring an extra 55:13.

“You look up and see the 18th inning, and you’re like, holy cow, where did the game go?” Muncy said. “Those last nine innings or so just kind of blended together.”

The Dodgers munched on peanut butter and banana sandwiches provided by a team employee, and hung the bananas to produce fruitful luck — harkening back to the rally banana credited by Enrique Hernandez for helping end a 35-inning scoreless streak three years ago.

“You want to have fun with it,” said Rich Hill, the Dodgers’ scheduled Game 4 starter before a middle-of-the-night change to TBA to match Boston’s probable pitcher. Hill did start Saturday night.

Clayton Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner with a .163 career batting average, pinch hit in the 17th inning and lined out.