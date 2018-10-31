s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Empire notes: Cameron Casey among wrestlers working fast for SRJC

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 30, 2018, 6:43PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Maria Carrillo grad and Santa Rosa Junior College sophomore Cameron Casey recorded his fastest pin of the season Oct. 24 when the 174-pounder posted a fall after just nine seconds.

Casey, who graduated from Carrillo in 2017, is ranked No. 3 in the state in his weight class. Teammate Jhaylyn Hall, a 2009 Montgomery grad, is ranked No. 1 in the state at 184 pounds. He pinned his Skyline College opponent in 48 seconds.

The Bear Cubs, 7-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 8 Conference, travel to Chabot College in Hayward on Friday for a double dual with Sierra and East L.A. colleges.

Splashing into playoffs

The Cardinal Newman boys water polo team, co-champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League with the Vintage Crushers, is heading into the postseason riding an eight-game win streak and a body of work good enough for the No. 3 seed and first-round bye in the Division 2 North Coast Section playoffs.

The Cardinals beat the American Canyon Wolves 17-0 in their last regular game of the season Friday behind senior Justin Brown’s four goals. The team hasn’t dropped a game since falling 10-7 at home to Vintage on Oct. 4 and has scored 321 goals this season, allowing 140.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Contra Costa College, they play the winner of today’s No. 6 Livermore versus No. 11 Granada game.

Net gains for SRJC

Alejandro Madrigal, a freshman on the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s soccer team, got his third goal of the season Saturday, netting one in the Bear Cubs’ 2-1 road loss to San Joaquin Delta Saturday. Madrigal prepped at Healdsburg.

Windsor grad Rigo Barragan leads the Bear Cubs with six goals on the season. David Luis, a sophomore out of Casa Grande, has four. Kevin Rojas, a sophomore out of Petaluma High, has five.

The Bear Cubs were 3-2-1 in the Big 8 heading into Tuesday’s home game with Modesto.

Tomales digs an upset

The Tomales High volleyball team entered the postseason with a 4-12 record in the North Central II league but it was good enough for the North Coast Section seeding committee to give Tomales the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye.

They used it. Tomales toppled No. 3 seed North Hills Christian of Vallejo Saturday night in four games. Tonight they face No. 10 seed Jewish Community from San Francisco at 7 p.m. in Tomales.

Swimming to the board

Santa Rosa Junior College swim coach Jill McCormick just got a little busier.

McCormick was picked last week by the Santa Rosa City School Board to fill the Area 2 seat on the board.

McCormick, who was the 2015 Big 8 Coach of the Year, coached the women’s team to state titles in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2015. The men’s team won under McCormick in 2012.

RVC runs a sweep

The Rincon Valley Christian boys and girls cross country teams wrapped up the Coastal Mountain Conference titles behind a dominating performance by on the girls side.

RVC swept the top six positions with Vivian Marseglia taking the win on the Spring Lake course in 21:09. In the boys race, RVC’s Brady English and Isaac Methum finished in 16:14 and 16:24 and took second and third place, respectively. Teammates Zach Passalagna finished in fifth place in 16:41 and Simon Peterson took seventh in 16:52.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Nobody could outrun Sonoma Academy’s Andre Williams, however. The senior finished the final league contest of his career in 15:35. Tech’s Bailey Williams got fourth place, crossing in 16:35.

Howard doubles up

University of Montana soccer player Claire Howard picked up her second All-Big Sky Conference team award in as many seasons. Howard, a redshirt sophomore who graduated from Maria Carrillo in 2016, was an honorable mention selection for the Grizzlies, who ended the regular season 4-8-6 overall and 3-2-4 in conference.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment