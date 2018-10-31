Maria Carrillo grad and Santa Rosa Junior College sophomore Cameron Casey recorded his fastest pin of the season Oct. 24 when the 174-pounder posted a fall after just nine seconds.

Casey, who graduated from Carrillo in 2017, is ranked No. 3 in the state in his weight class. Teammate Jhaylyn Hall, a 2009 Montgomery grad, is ranked No. 1 in the state at 184 pounds. He pinned his Skyline College opponent in 48 seconds.

The Bear Cubs, 7-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 8 Conference, travel to Chabot College in Hayward on Friday for a double dual with Sierra and East L.A. colleges.

Splashing into playoffs

The Cardinal Newman boys water polo team, co-champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League with the Vintage Crushers, is heading into the postseason riding an eight-game win streak and a body of work good enough for the No. 3 seed and first-round bye in the Division 2 North Coast Section playoffs.

The Cardinals beat the American Canyon Wolves 17-0 in their last regular game of the season Friday behind senior Justin Brown’s four goals. The team hasn’t dropped a game since falling 10-7 at home to Vintage on Oct. 4 and has scored 321 goals this season, allowing 140.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Contra Costa College, they play the winner of today’s No. 6 Livermore versus No. 11 Granada game.

Net gains for SRJC

Alejandro Madrigal, a freshman on the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s soccer team, got his third goal of the season Saturday, netting one in the Bear Cubs’ 2-1 road loss to San Joaquin Delta Saturday. Madrigal prepped at Healdsburg.

Windsor grad Rigo Barragan leads the Bear Cubs with six goals on the season. David Luis, a sophomore out of Casa Grande, has four. Kevin Rojas, a sophomore out of Petaluma High, has five.

The Bear Cubs were 3-2-1 in the Big 8 heading into Tuesday’s home game with Modesto.

Tomales digs an upset

The Tomales High volleyball team entered the postseason with a 4-12 record in the North Central II league but it was good enough for the North Coast Section seeding committee to give Tomales the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye.

They used it. Tomales toppled No. 3 seed North Hills Christian of Vallejo Saturday night in four games. Tonight they face No. 10 seed Jewish Community from San Francisco at 7 p.m. in Tomales.

Swimming to the board

Santa Rosa Junior College swim coach Jill McCormick just got a little busier.

McCormick was picked last week by the Santa Rosa City School Board to fill the Area 2 seat on the board.

McCormick, who was the 2015 Big 8 Coach of the Year, coached the women’s team to state titles in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2015. The men’s team won under McCormick in 2012.

RVC runs a sweep

The Rincon Valley Christian boys and girls cross country teams wrapped up the Coastal Mountain Conference titles behind a dominating performance by on the girls side.

RVC swept the top six positions with Vivian Marseglia taking the win on the Spring Lake course in 21:09. In the boys race, RVC’s Brady English and Isaac Methum finished in 16:14 and 16:24 and took second and third place, respectively. Teammates Zach Passalagna finished in fifth place in 16:41 and Simon Peterson took seventh in 16:52.