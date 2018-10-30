s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Longtime Montgomery High School football coach Jason Franci dies at 75

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 30, 2018, 10:57AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Jason Franci, the longtime Montgomery High School football coach for whom the Vikings’ stadium is named, died Monday afternoon at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after a recent spate of health issues.

Franci, 75, was synonymous with Vikings football, and Vikings athletics, for decades. Franci retired after the 2012 season as the winningest football coach in the Redwood Empire. His Vikings recorded 232 wins and collected three North Coast Section championship banners in his 33 seasons at the helm.

“He is Montgomery football,” said Dean Haskins, Montgomery’s athletic director. Haskins played football for Franci when he was a student at Montgomery and became his colleague when he returned to campus to teach and coach.

“He was somebody you would run through a wall for,” Haskins said. “But he was never afraid to put his arm around you and help you through a hard time. And he was never afraid to kick you in the butt if you needed it.”

Jim Lance, a teacher at Montgomery who coached with Franci both when he started with the basketball team and moved to the football squad, said Franci cultivated the feeling of family by always being accessible and available on campus.

“We saw those kids all day long,” he said. “A lot of times they told us more than we needed to know. At the same time, they knew Jason had their backs. If you messed up, he’s going to yell at you, but that said, those kids knew that he loved them. Consequently, they played for him.”

And they came back to see their coach.

“He was beloved by players and the students he taught,” said Jan Smith Billing, the North Bay League commissioner who was assistant principal at Montgomery for a period when Franci taught and coached. “They just loved the man.”

Born Oct. 17, 1943, in Fort Bragg, Franci was the eldest of Kathleen and Londo Franci’s three children. Reared in Manchester, Franci graduated from Point Arena High School.

He enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he was a three-sport standout in baseball, basketball and football. In 1996, Franci was inducted into SRJC’s inaugural Hall of Fame class.

Franci transferred to UC Santa Barbara, where he was a member of the 1965 Gauchos that went 8-1 and earned a berth in the western regional championship. The team was later inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Hall of Fame.

He played 10 games for the American Football League’s Denver Broncos in 1966, making one catch for 8 yards, and then spent two seasons playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

Despite that resume, Franci told The Press Democrat in 2009, “I didn’t have the talent. I wasn’t big enough. I wasn’t fast enough. I wasn’t strong enough. I just wouldn’t quit.”

That attitude came to exemplify Franci’s Vikings.

He started at Montgomery in 1971 and coached the JV squad for nine years. He took over the varsity team in 1980.

“We didn’t always have the best players. Usually if you have two or three really good players you are going to win. We didn’t always have that, but if everybody goes out there and does what you ask them to do, you are going to win a lot more than you are going to lose,” Lance said.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Franci’s Vikings won more than they lost. They won three North Coast Section championships — 1996, 2000 and 2004 — with Franci. The 2004 team went undefeated at 13-0 and included Koa Misi, who played linebacker for the University of Utah and then the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins from 2010-2016, and defensive back Marcus Ezeff, who played at Cal.

Franci’s on-field demeanor was legendary. The man could yell. But when the game was over, it was over, colleagues and friends said.

Related Stories
Padecky: Montgomery's Jason Franci far from forgotten
Padecky: Franci's passionate presence will be missed

“You get him off the field, it’s a totally different personality,” said longtime Vikings baseball coach Russ Peterich, who worked alongside Franci in the classroom and athletic department for decades.

“He cared about football, but he cared about the kids more,” he said. “I thought of him as a brother.”

From the beginning, Franci was a believer in sports, especially team sports, said his first wife, Caren Franci, the coach of the SRJC women’s basketball team from 1970-2002.

“I think it was really important to him to transfer that love and what the sport could do to make them better men and citizens. It was about what the actual participation in team sports did for young people,” she said.

“I just see it as a tremendous loss to our community and certainly to the coaching community,” she said. “He was really a good guy and lived his life with a lot of integrity.”

Franci is survived by his wife, Michele, of Windsor; his son, Matt, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; his daughter, Michelle, of Santa Rosa and one granddaughter.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment