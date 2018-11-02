The North Bay League-Oak Division girls doubles tennis title came down to a contest between two pairs of Pumas, as Maria Carrillo High School fielded both semifinal teams in Thursday’s championship match.
In the end, the pairing of sophomores Sophia Nguyen and Teresa Liang outdid teammates Vaska Wysocki and Mia Bittner in two sets, 6-4, 7-5.
The Carrillo pairings reached the final by dispatching two doubles teams from Cardinal Newman in the semifinal round earlier Thursday.
Nguyen and Liang beat Ana Negri and Isabella Brunner of Newman 6-1, 6-0, while Wysocki and Bittner topped the Cardinals’ pairing of Georgina Sierocinski and Mimi Almy 6-2, 7-5.
The doubles victory by Nguyen and Liang comes on the heels of Carrillo’s triumph in the NBL-Oak singles division in mid-October.
Nguyen, Liang, Wysocki and Bittner each won their matches against Cardinal Newman opponents in that Oct. 16 contest to give the Pumas their league’s regular-season title.
Carrillo and other top Redwood Empire tennis teams are now gearing up for the North Coast Section playoffs that begin next week.
The team competition starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday, Nov. 10, while the singles and doubles matches start the following week.
The CIF NorCal Championship will be decided Nov. 16-17 in Folsom.