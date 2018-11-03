The Redwood Empire high school football playoffs kick off tonight!
You can follow all the action here. See tweets, photos, videos, scores and more from Press Democrat writers, photographers and others who are following tonight's games:
The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.
If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.
This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.
The Redwood Empire high school football playoffs kick off tonight!
You can follow all the action here. See tweets, photos, videos, scores and more from Press Democrat writers, photographers and others who are following tonight's games: