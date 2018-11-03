Empire football roundup: Fort Bragg rolls into next round

Fort Bragg steamrolled over California School for the Deaf Friday night in the first round of the North Coast Section high school football playoffs, racking up a 49-8 win with nearly 500 yards of offense.

The Timberwolves, seeded 4 to the Eagles’ 13 in Division 5, scored three quick times in the first quarter to set the tone, taking a 20-0 lead and extending that to 28-0 by the half.

With the win, Fort Bragg faces the winner of tonight’s Middletown (5) matchup with St. Vincent (12) next week.

“Our offense played our best game of the year,” Timberwolves coach Roy Perkins said. “We were balanced. We ran very well, but we also were able to pass the ball effectively. When we do that, it’s very difficult to defend us.”

Fort Bragg gained 387 yards rushing and had 109 in the air for 496 total yards of offense.

“We’re playing a different style of football but it’s effective,” he said. “We run the ball more than we ever used to.”

Running back William Robertson had 12 carries for 156 yards, including runs of 53 and 30 yards.

Quarterback Jullian Clavelle connected on 5 of 10 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, all to receiver Wyatt Curti. Curti also had a 48-yard run.

Perkins said the Eagles battled, but were far smaller than his team.

“They had some damned good players, but they were lacking some size and physicality,” he said. “We’re pretty big and aggressive up front. We had an advantage in the offensive and defensive lines. They battled to the end and didn’t give up.”

CLOVERDALE 31, ARCATA 12

In another Division 5 game, No. 8 Cloverdale locked down a win over No. 9 Arcata with a strong second quarter and late scores.

The Eagles will now face No. 1 Kelseyville, which had a bye, next week in the quarterfinals.

After a slow start for both teams, Cloverdale scored three times against Arcata in the second quarter, taking a 21-6 lead into half.

Though the Tigers threatened, Cloverdale hung on, adding 10 points in the fourth quarter to assure the victory.

Jone Wesele scored twice on the ground with short run-ins, while Shane Turner had a 3-yard touchdown and David Alvarez added a 22-yard field goal.

Cesar Buenrostro scored on a 46-yard touchdown with about 5 minutes left to ice the game.

“Our defense did a good job. We held them and got some good stops,” Cloverdale coach Greg Alexander said. “About midway through the fourth, once David had the field goal, that gave us some cushion and let us breathe.”

The Eagles must now face top-seeded Kelseyville next week, to whom Cloverdale lost, 22-15, during the North Central League I regular season.

FORTUNA 55, EL MOLINO 14

El Molino’s season came to an end with a hard loss to Fortuna in Division 4, losing to the higher-seeded team.

The No. 6 Huskies leapt out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with scores on three successive drives.

Zac Claus hit Bruce Sancho for a 15-yard touchdown, then completed a 60-yard scoring pass to Daeden Taylor, while Joey Ponts pushed in a one-yard score.