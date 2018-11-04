Calistoga High School claimed a North Coast Section volleyball championship on Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Jewish Community School of San Francisco.
The eighth-seeded Wildcats, who upset the Division 6 top seed and the No. 4 seed en route to the title game, split the first two games of the night 25-23 and 18-25 before capturing the third 25-18.
In the decisive fourth game, Calistoga clamped down on defense to finish off the visiting Wolves 25-9.
The string of four playoff victories to secure the Division 6 championship continued Calistoga’s hot streak that began in the regular season, when the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to finish 11-9 and erase the memories of a 1-6 start.
Next up for Calistoga is the CIF NorCal state championship tournament, which begins next week.