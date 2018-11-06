The Santa Rosa Junior College cross country team posted a double win Friday as the women’s squad ran to a second place finish and freshman Jonny Vargas won the men’s race at the NorCal Regional Championship at Shasta College.
On the women’s team, the Bear Cubs’ top runner all season, freshman Ana Palafox, who prepped at Vintage High, finished seventh overall. Twins Evelin and Jackie Ramirez, freshmen who ran at El Molino High, finished in 18th and 19th, respectively, followed by Marisa McGettigan, from Los Altos High, and Miranda Huntsigner, a Maria Carrillo grad, in 43rd and 44th place respectively, and Dana Johnson, a freshman out of Santa Rosa High in 48th.
Vargas, a freshman who ran for Piner High, continued his dominance this season, finishing a revamped course at Shasta College in 21:13. The second place runner, Ismael Ramirez from College of the Sequoias, crossed the line in 21:18.
Vargas is the first runner from a Santa Rosa men’s squad to win the NorCal meet since Healdsburg’s Todd Trask did it in 1987, according to head coach David Wellman.
Patrick Lynch, a freshman who prepped at Petaluma High, finished in 22:13, good enough for 29th place and a trip, along with the women’s team and Vargas, to the State Championship at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 17.