Warriors stay hot out of the gate

OAKLAND — Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Golden State Warriors used a big third quarter to run their winning streak to eight games by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 117-101 on Monday night.

Stephen Curry overcame a slow start to score 19 points, and the Warriors used a 34-15 third quarter to pull away. That marked a season-low scoring total for any quarter by the Grizzlies.

At 10-1, the Warriors are off to the second-best start in franchise history behind the team of three years ago that began 24-0. The 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors were 9-0 before losing four straight.

Thompson’s contested 3 moments before the halftime buzzer sent the teams into intermission tied at 58, then the Warriors took off the way they do resemblant of their signature third quarters last season.

Curry’s 3-pointer with 3:14 left in the third put the Warriors up by 10, 81-71, before Durant followed with back-to-back jumpers. Curry blocked a shot by Wayne Selden at the rim to end the third, sending the two-time defending champions into a frenzy.

“That was impressive,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I was hoping for the (Dikembe) Mutombo finger wag. Didn’t quite get it.”

Curry shot 1 of 7 in the opening quarter with a single 3 accounting for his point total.

Draymond Green was limited to just fewer than 14 minutes because of a bruised right foot. X-rays were negative, Kerr said.

Dillon Brooks came off the bench to score 11 of his 18 points in the first quarter to help the Grizzlies take a 31-29 lead. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shelvin Mack scored 15 apiece for Memphis.

Marc Gasol had eight points with just a pair of field goals to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists for Memphis in its first set of 13 back-to-backs this season.

Alfonzo McKinnie scored 14 points off the bench for the Warriors, who have won 13 of the last 17 meetings with Memphis and four straight at home.

Tip-ins

Grizzlies: Memphis shot 45.8 percent. The Grizzlies came into the game shooting 53 percent at home to just 40.2 away, but had gone 49 percent from the floor in two games to begin this current road trip at Utah and Phoenix. ... F Ivan Rabb scored four points over nine minutes in his return home to the East Bay, where he attended Bishop O’Dowd High and the University of California. ... The Grizzlies have committed fewer turnovers than opponents in each of their initial nine games. ... Memphis last won at Oracle 128-119 in overtime on Jan. 6, 2017. ... F JaMychal Green missed his seventh straight game with a broken jaw and F Chandler Parsons sat his sixth consecutive contest because of a sore right knee.

Warriors: Curry had his fourth block of the season and No. 133 of his career. ... G Shaun Livingston missed his fifth straight game and seventh in the last nine with a sore right foot, while fellow key reserve Andre Iguodala was out for rest. ... Coming off a game they outrebounded the Timberwolves 61-39, Golden State held another lopsided advantage on the glass: 46-30.