Kelseyville’s volleyball team lost in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday night to put an end to the Knights’ season.

Kelseyville won the first game against top-seeded Yosemite High School of Oakhurst 25-15, but the Badgers bounced back to claim the next three games as well as the match.

The Badgers won 25-10, 25-16 and 25-20 to advance to the second round of the Division III playoffs, where they will face Presentation High School of San Jose.

The 16th-seeded Knights earned their state playoff berth by way of a semifinal appearance in the North Coast Section playoffs, where they lost to Head-Royce of Oakland 3-0.

Kelseyville dispatched two other Redwood Empire squads en route to its semifinal NCS appearance, beating St. Helena 3-0 in the opener and then Cardinal Newman 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

The Knights went 33-7 — 14-0 in the North Central I league — in 2018.

NCS girls tennis

The Cardinal Newman and Maria Carrillo girls tennis teams each lost their NCS playoff openers to higher-seeded teams on Tuesday.

Playing at home, the Pumas were defeated 5-2 by Tamalpais High School of Mill Valley in a Division 1 contest.

Mia Bittner was the sole Carrillo girl to win a singles match, while the doubles team of Suzy Shin and Morgan Hoyt picked up the other Pumas victory.

In Alameda, Cardinal Newman fell 5-2 to Head-Royce in Division 2.