SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants’ brain trust voted for president on Tuesday. The choice was Farhan Zaidi, who accepted the title of president of baseball operations. Larry Baer was already Giants president and CEO, so I guess the organization now has two presidents.

Constitutional crisis? Not if they can act as separate branches of government. Baer will be in charge of the cash flow, Zaidi in charge of the baseball. And the more the Giants honor that, the better off they’ll be.

Zaidi is immediately likable. He has a belly laugh. His predecessor as personnel honcho, Brian Sabean, sat in the front row Wednesday in an interview room at AT&T Park as Baer and Zaidi met the press. I have always admired Sabean’s candor and humility, but I don’t recall him offering too many belly laughs. A deep-diving Los Angeles Times story from March of 2017 noted that when Zaidi first interviewed with the A’s in 2004, they liked that his suit didn’t quite fit. On Wednesday, I noticed that the new president’s undershirt, which barely peeked over his button-down, was frayed at the edge, as some of mine are. I don’t say this to be petty, but to honor a man who still cares more about scouting than fashion.

Of course, now that the introductory press conference is over, Zaidi’s charm will get him nowhere. He must bolster the Giants’ depleted farm system. He must take a team that is 170-226 since the 2016 All-Star break and mastermind a return to the playoffs. He must produce.

There is reason to believe he can. The A’s made the playoffs three consecutive years between 2012 and 2014. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been there every year since, with World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018. The common denominator was Zaidi, a Billy Beane protégé who started as a pure analytics guy but has gained respect among traditional baseball scouts.

Zaidi turned down several offers when he was in Oakland before finally taking a job as Dodgers GM. He was coveted in L.A., too. The Giants landed him with a five-year contract, to their credit. Now they should get out of his way and let him attempt to fix this thing.

There were indications at Wednesday’s event that the Giants will do just that. There was also a hint that the organization might put limits on his decision-making.

One question that attaches to any regime change in sports is how the personnel chief will interact with the manager or coach. That’s certainly a question here, where Bruce Bochy has achieved lion-in-winter status after leading the Giants to three World Series titles. The buzzword in front offices these days is “collaboration” — think Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, or Bob Myers and Steve Kerr, or (if you can keep from laughing at the lie) Jon Gruden and Reggie McKenzie.

Zaidi signaled a similar approach with the Giants. When someone asked him who would have the final say in San Francisco, him or Bochy, Zaidi asked, “In what?

He continued: “As far as managing the roster goes, I think that’s in the purview of the front office. As far as the day-to-day management of the team – lineups, pitching rotation, bullpen, usage, that kind of thing — that’s the manager’s job.”