s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan not ready to commit to quarterback Nick Mullens full-time

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | November 8, 2018, 7:41PM
| Updated 0 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — The story was supposed to be about Nick Mullens. That would have been the obvious storyline.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since naming Mullens the starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. This was Shanahan’s opportunity to explain his decision.

Instead, Shanahan seemed more interested in talking about the quarterback he just benched, C.J. Beathard.

“C.J.’s story is not over,” Shanahan insisted. “Someday, I don’t know when, he will get (another) opportunity. He has the ability, the toughness, the mind to be a very successful quarterback in this league.”

In other words, the Mullens Era may not last long.

Shanahan seemed almost reluctant to name Mullens the starter in the first place. “Our team played really well and he played well (against the Oakland Raiders), Shanahan said. “It was going to be hard to not give (Mullens) the opportunity.”

Meaning Shanahan didn’t have a choice, had to name Mullens the starter against the Giants. Mullens took the choice away from him by throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL debut last Thursday. His quarterback rating was 151.9. He was unbenchable.

But he faced the Raiders, arguably the worst team in the NFL. Shanahan said after the game he thought Beathard would have played well, too. Not a ringing endorsement of Mullens.

Shanahan won’t commit to Mullens as the starting quarterback beyond the upcoming game. “(We will) just do week to week,” Shanahan said.

If Mullens plays poorly against the Giants, Beathard could return to the field the following game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shanahan is much more invested in Beathard than Mullens. This reflects a basic fact about the 49ers and the NFL in general. Mullens was undrafted. Beathard was a third-round pick in 2017. And the 49ers traded up to get him, because he was the only quarterback Shanahan wanted from that draft, according to Sports Illustrated. To an extent, Shanahan has staked his reputation on Beathard.

Shanahan was more interested in Beathard than Patrick Mahomes, whom the 49ers passed on during the first round. They took defensive end Solomon Thomas instead. Mahomes went to the Kansas City Chiefs, and has thrown 29 touchdown passes through his first 10 games — an NFL record.

Shanahan wasn’t particularly interested in Mullens, either. Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello wanted Mullens, identified him as a quarterback worth developing on the practice squad, and convinced Shanahan to take him as an undrafted free agent.

“Rich really liked him and put in the most time on him,” Shanahan said. “When (Mullens) came in (for an interview), we thought he looked like Rich’s younger son. We gave (Scangarello) a lot of crap for why he liked (Mullens) so much.”

Shanahan said he “definitely” believes Mullens will be a head coach someday, because he’s a leader who works hard.

“I always say that there’s lots of different types of leaders,” Shanahan said. “The best type of leader, to me, is guys who don’t fail. They find a way to get it done. I think if you look at those people throughout their lives, whether they make it in high school, whether they get to college, they get an opportunity in the NFL, they might not always have it figured out right away, but they find a way because they’re just so deliberate in what they do and have the goals. Nothing can get in their way.”

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
'Right back to October 2017': Butte County wildfire smoke rattles Sonoma County
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Hungry dog sparks Santa Rosa house fire that almost killed him
'There's blood everywhere': Combat vet kills 12 in Southern California bar shooting

In his praise of Mullens, Shanahan never mentioned his physical attributes. Shanahan saved those compliments for Beathard, who has committed 18 turnovers in 10 career starts, and whose win-loss record is 1-9. He has lost six starts in a row dating back to 2017.

Related Stories
Grant Cohn: Midterm report card on 49ers, Part II
Grant Cohn: Midterm report card on 49ers, Part I

“I feel the same about C.J. now as I always have,” Shanahan said. “I believe C.J. has the ability to play in this league and I think he has shown that. When you get a record like that, when you have turnovers, people are going to come down on you extremely hard. I think C.J. is strong enough to deal with it though. But I think it’s very hard. Guys get washed out quickly because of all the pressure.”

Shanahan compared Beathard to Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, who struggled early in his career. Shanahan drafted Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, and they worked together on the Washington Redskins for two seasons.

“Cousins, in his first nine games, do you know what his record was?” Shanahan asked. “It was 1-8 (actually, it was 2-7). He had 19 picks and 18 touchdowns. C.J. is 1-9. He has 13 picks (and five fumbles). A lot of people gave up on Kirk because of how he started. C.J. started off well and went through a tough stretch. I think it is good for him to sit back and heal up and watch someone else do it.”

Apparently for Shanahan, Mullens merely is “someone else.”

Notes

The 49ers promoted cornerback Greg Mabin from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed cornerback Tavarus McFadden to fill Mabin’s spot on the practice squad.

Mabin appeared in six games with the 49ers this season. They waived him Oct. 30 and signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 1.

The 49ers signed McFadden as an undrafted rookie on May 1. He spent training camp and the preseason with the 49ers before they waived him Sept. 1.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Butte County devastation too familiar for Sonoma County residents
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Small wildfire reported near Sonoma Coast
Napa native, 18, killed in Thousand Oaks bar shooting
Santa Rosa male cyclist in critical condition after getting hit by vehicle
Napa native, 18, among 12 killed in Southern California bar shooting
Hungry dog sparks Santa Rosa house fire that almost killed him
Show Comment