Poor air quality across the North Bay from the Camp fire has prompted the rescheduling of both the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions cross country finals.
The NBL-Redwood meet was originally scheduled to take place at Spring Lake today and NBL-Oak teams were slated to compete at Ukiah High School on Saturday.
“Our coaches will not be able to run today, it’s just too unsafe,” said NBL Commissioner Jan Smith Billing.
Schools across Sonoma County were canceled Friday because of the heavy smoke and ash in the air from the fires burning in Butte County.
“The air quality is horrible everywhere,” Smith Billing said.
Officials are tentatively planning to run the both league final meets at Spring Lake on Tuesday. Those negotiations were ongoing Friday morning.
League officials received a waiver to extend league competition past Saturday’s deadline. Prior to the fires, teams were required to complete all league competition by Nov. 10.
The league meets do not determine which runners advance to the North Coast Section finals which are scheduled to take place in Hayward on Nov. 17. The league meets determine individual and team league pennant winners.
The deadline for NCS entries remains Sunday night.
Check back for updates.